‘SNL’: Ella Mai Performances Leave Twitter Talking

Saturday Night Live welcomed R&B rising star, Ella Mai to the series for the first time, with her performances sparking conversation on Twitter.

The singer, who rose to fame following the massive success of her single “Boo’d Up” took the stage twice performing songs from her self-titled studio album.

Fans of the long-running NBC series took to Twitter to praise the artist’s music.

“You sound and look amazing!!!!” one user wrote to Ella.

“Ohhhh nooo… Ella Mai is singing ‘Boo’d Up.’ I just got that song out of my head. LOL,” another user added.

“VERY HERE FOR ‘BOO’D UP’ ON SNL. KEEP SHINING [Ella Mai]” a third user commented.

Ella Mai, I STAN. #SNL — lightskin jimmy butler (@callmehuie) November 18, 2018

“I didn’t know who Ella Mai was but now I just became a fan. What a voice,” another user said.

Not everyone enjoyed Ella Mai’s sound, however, as some SNL fans criticized her pitch and her look during the performances.

“Am I the only one that’s a tad bit over the song ‘Boo’d Up’?” one user commented, seemingly over the singer’s big hit.

“Ella Meh,” another user wrote.

“Whelp, that was an underwhelming performance from Ella Mai,” a third user said.

Following the success of her smash single “Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai released the chart-climbing fan-favorite single “Trip” just before releasing her self-titled album, which is already earning major Grammy buzz.

“It’s definitely been crazy,” she told PEOPLE in early November. “It’s hard to put into words because it’s the stuff you always dreamed about. When it starts actually happening you’re like ‘Wow, is this reality?’”

The singer was born in London and went to high school in New York City, returning to her place of birth after graduation where she studied music and joined a girl group that competed on London’s X Factor.

In 2015, she chose to move back to the U.S. to pursue her solo career. Two years later, she recorded “Boo’d Up” and she was surprised by the success of the tune.

“I don’t think anyone could have imagined that it would do what it’s done or what it’s doing. Especially an R&B song from a new artist, it’s kind of unheard of,” she told the outlet.

The singer will be heading on a 26-date North American tour in 2019, according to Rolling Stone.

Saturday Night Live returns with new episodes starting Dec. 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

