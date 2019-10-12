‘SNL’: David Harbour, Camila Cabello and Kenan Thompson Cut it up in New Promos, Teasing NSFW Sketch

This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live features Stranger Things star David Harbour and “Havana” singer Camila Cabello. The two stars teamed up with Kenan Thompson, the longest-tenured SNL cast member in the show’s history, for a collection of funny promos. In one, Thompson even promises a NSFW sketch, even though he cannot possibly follow through with the promise.

“I will be appearing in one sketch full nude,” Thompson said. “Tune in America!”

“Wait, for real?” Cabello asked.

“Kenan, don’t make them promises you can’t keep,” Harbour told him.

“Saturday night, me, full nude. Be there!” Thomspon said.

In the second spot, the guests joked about the meanings of their last names. Cabello said hers means hair in Spanish.

“In English, harbor means place where boats go,” Harbour pointed out.

“And I’m… Kenan,” Thompson chimed in.

The last spot centered on a joke about how long Thompson has been on SNL.

“Man, I love Stranger Things. The ’80s were my favorite!” Thompson said.

“Aw, thank you. Why do you love the ’80s?” Harbour asked.

“Because that’s when I got hired on SNL. Boom.”

Of course, in reality, Thompson has been on SNL since 2003. He has been on the show longer than anyone else, passing Darrell Hammond. He finally earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series last year and shared the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the sketch “Come Back, Barack.”

Thompson has made it clear that he plans to stay on the show for as long as Lorne Michaels will have him.

“They’re like my big giant family. It’s spending quality time and doing quality work with quality people,” Thompson told Deadline in August 2018. “If it was possible I’d stay forever and just retire as the one guy that never left, basically. I’d be totally fine with that, but at the same time I still have aspirations.”

Thompson will also star in The Kenan Show, a family comedy featuring Thompson as the father of two young daughters. Although the pilot was filmed in Los Angeles, Thompson still wants to stay on SNL, so accommodations will reportedly be made to make that happen. The pilot, directed by Chris Rock, will air during midseason.

As for this weekend’s host Harbour, he is a two-time Emmy nominee and one-time Golden Globe nominee for playing Jim Hopper on Netflix’s Stranger Things. He also starred in the title role for this year’s Hellboy reboot and can be seen in Marvel’s Black Widow next year. His other credits include Suicide Squad, Black Mass, The Equilizer and Revolutionary Road.

Cabello’s appearance on th show follows the release of her singles “Cry for Me” and “Easy,” from her upcoming second solo album.

SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC