‘SNL’: Claire Foy, Anderson .Paak Announced as Host and Musical Guest for Dec. 1 Episode

Saturday Night Live announced the host and musical guest for its Dec. 1 episode.

The long-running NBC variety sketch series will feature Claire Foy and musical guest Anderson .Paak for its first December show, coming back after taking a week off on Thanksgiving weekend.

Foy is likely promoting two big Hollywood releases currently in theaters. First Man, which she starred in alongside Ryan Gosling, and Girl in the Spider’s Web. The actress also recently wrapped up a two-season run on Netflix’s The Crown playing the lead role of Queen Elizabeth. Olivia Colman is taking over the role for season 3.

Anderson .Paak is a singer and music producer. The singer celebrated the release of his fifth studio album, Oxnard, as well collaborations with Mike WiLL Made-It on the Creed II soundtrack.

Saturday Night Live has had quite the eventful 44th season, with the latest episode hosted by Steve Carell with musical guest Ella Mai.

The series has made headlines since its September premiere starting with the controversial appearance of rapper Kanye West, who after performing in a Perrier water bottle costume ended the show with an additional performance and later gave a speech on his pro-Trump views to the audience.

The off-the-air rant kickstarted a weeks-long pattern of behavior from West, who sported a “Make America Great Again” hat at the time. After the series distanced itself from West’s behavior, the rapper continued spewing his rhetoric on social media until he met with President Donald Trump in the White House, a new infamous meeting that the series later mocked in an October episode.

A few weeks after the meeting, West took to social media to say he would not be discussing politics further and saying his voice had been used to say things that he didn’t actually believe in.

The series also took on frequent jokes on cast member Pete Davidson’s personal lives, specifically his whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande. The series first made frequent jokes about Davidson and Grande meeting, starting to date and getting engaged months later.

After the couple announced their split as the show was on a two-week hiatus at the end of October, Davidson addressed the breakup during a Weekend Update segment that also included him throwing shade at 2018 midterm election candidates, to say he would not be talking about the subject further, and that he wished the “Thank U, Next” singer the best.

A week later, however, when the series had Republican Dan Crenshaw on the show to receive an apology from Davidson for his comments, the show played an Ariana Grande song to put further salt in the wound of the comedian.

Saturday Night Live will return with new episodes on Dec. 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.