‘SNL’ Reveals Dave Chappelle’s Hosting Return Date

Saturday Night Live has revealed the first lineup for 2025, and Dave Chappelle is making a comeback. The controversial comedian and actor will return to Studio 8H to host for a fourth time on Jan. 18, the first show of the new year. Chappelle previously won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for hosting SNL in 2016 and 2020.

Chappelle’s hosting gig next weekend will mark his sixth overall time appearing on SNL. On top of hosting, he’s also made cameos on two different occasions, with his most recent being Jan. 27, 2024. The last time he hosted was on Nov. 12, 2022, with musical guest Black Star. This time around, Chappelle will be joined by rapper GloRilla, who will be making her SNL debut as musical guest. She’s up for two Grammy Awards for her single “Yeah Glo!” for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Over the course of his career, Chappelle has released numerous stand-up specials, with the majority of them on Netflix. His most recent one, The Dreamer, released in 2023 and was recorded at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C. The special received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special.

Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle is not the only host that SNL has revealed that will kick off 2025. The following week, on Jan. 25, Timothée Chalamet will pull double duty as host and musical guest, following his turn as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown. It will mark his third time hosting and his debut as musical guest. He made a surprise cameo during the Apr. 10, 2021, episode.

As Saturday Night Live’s 50th season continues, there will likely be many more fun hosts and musical guests to come, as well as plenty of surprises. Plus, the show’s official anniversary special will air on Sunday, yes, Sunday, Feb. 16. Fans should expect a walk down memory lane and many laughs as well as SNL past and present fan-favorites. Considering Chappelle will soon be one hosting gig away from joining the elite Five-Timers Club, it’s quite possible he could be showing up. At the very least, it shouldn’t be surprising if SNL already has his next hosting job planned so he can finally join the best of the best. Fans should tune in to his return to SNL on Saturday, Jan. 18 on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.