'SNL': Bill Burr's Joke About White Women and 'Woke' Movement Stirs the Pot Online
Bill Burr served as the host for the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The comedian's opening monologue immediately caught the attention of viewers, as it addressed a number of controversial topics. In particular, Burr's commentary on white women supposedly co-opting the "woke" movement caused a bit of a stir online.
During his monologue, Burr criticized white women who "somehow hijacked the woke movement." He described this movement as one that is supposed to be centered on people of color "not getting opportunities ... that they deserve." The comedian continued, "Somehow, white woman swung their Gucci booted feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line." He added that he has "never heard so much complaining in my life from white women" amidst a time when the Black Lives Matter movement is at the forefront of the national conversation.
Of course, it wasn't before long that viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Burr's controversial opening monologue. Scroll down to see what some of them had to say.
Checking the Bill Burr trending tab and seeing it literally being 50% black people laughing at him making fun of white women and 50% white women mad at him for making fun of white women pic.twitter.com/EBhGi65tUm— (spooky) laine (@lainefoxworthy) October 11, 2020
Hearing this come from a white man must make it sting that little bit more 😅😅 Bill Burr got em throwing pumpkin spice lattes at their TV screens and I love him for it pic.twitter.com/8WNzpquuQL— Buck Foris Tuck Frump 🇯🇲 (@SlackOnBothSydz) October 11, 2020
Bill Burr goes in on white women
The white women: pic.twitter.com/UfixriZraj— Julian Bass (@thejulianbass) October 11, 2020
It’s amazing Bill Burr is trying to be woke while being a misogynist POS. White Male Privilege is strong within this Louis CK clone. #SNL 🤦♀️— 𝙱𝚞𝚌𝚔𝚕𝚎𝚄𝚙𝙱𝚞𝚝𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚌𝚞𝚙‼️ (@Veronicaromm) October 11, 2020
Bill Burr on SNL - let’s go at white women.
White women on Twitter- pic.twitter.com/OWC7cpevuN— Jamie M. (@ADecentBloke) October 11, 2020
Bill Burr: White women make everything about them
White Women on twitter: We don’t like that monologue.😫😫#SNL 😂 pic.twitter.com/F7mTyxKSV4— YBWrong (@YBWrong) October 11, 2020
The state of Twitter after Bill Burr's white woman roast pic.twitter.com/kYMkiNnUdD— The Gentleman Aspie (@tga_aspie) October 11, 2020