'SNL': Bill Burr's Joke About White Women and 'Woke' Movement Stirs the Pot Online

Bill Burr served as the host for the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The comedian's opening monologue immediately caught the attention of viewers, as it addressed a number of controversial topics. In particular, Burr's commentary on white women supposedly co-opting the "woke" movement caused a bit of a stir online.

During his monologue, Burr criticized white women who "somehow hijacked the woke movement." He described this movement as one that is supposed to be centered on people of color "not getting opportunities ... that they deserve." The comedian continued, "Somehow, white woman swung their Gucci booted feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line." He added that he has "never heard so much complaining in my life from white women" amidst a time when the Black Lives Matter movement is at the forefront of the national conversation.

Of course, it wasn't before long that viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Burr's controversial opening monologue.