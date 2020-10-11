✖

This weekend's Saturday Night Live kicked off with another debate-centric sketch, parodying Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris. The writers took the low-hanging fruit, making fun of several memorable moments from Wednesday's debate, including the unforgettable fly that sat on Pence's head for two minutes. Pence was again played by regular cast member Beck Bennett, while Maya Rudolph returned to play Harris. The cold open also featured an appearance from Jim Carrey, who is playing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this season.

During the sketch, Rudolph made fun of the faces Harris made while Pence talked during the real debate. At one point, the camera cut from the debate to Biden, who was watching at home with Dr. Jill Biden (played by Heidi Gardner). Biden decided he needed to teleport to the debate to save it. While being transported, he became the fly that sat on Pence's head. Moderator Susan Page (Kate McKinnon) could not get Pence's attention. Biden not only became a fly, but he also became a fly who slowly turned into Jeff Goldblum. A second fly, a reincarnated Herman Cain (Kenan Thompson) also showed up.

Saturday Night Live had a bumpy week leading up to the new episode. The biggest issue was losing the original musical guest. Comedian Bill Burr was originally scheduled to introduce rising country musician Morgan Wallen to audiences, but Wallen was forced to cancel. Footage of Wallen partying with fans in Alabama without a face mask and ignoring social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic surfaced, so executive producer Lorne Michaels asked him not to come on the show. Wallen shared an Instagram video apologizing for his actions, and Michaels tapped Jack White to perform in Wallen's place.

A source also told The Wrap that a person who works in NBC's 30 Rockefeller Center headquarters tested positive for the coronavirus. Despite the positive test, it did not stop SNL from taping a new show in Studio 8H. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers are also filming in 30 Rock, but they do not intend to stop production because of the test.

SNL's 46th season managed to start on time without any issues on Oct. 3. The episode began with a sketch parodying the chaotic first debate between President Donald Trump and Biden, starring Alec Baldwin and Carrey. The sketch also featured cameos from Rudolph and singer Harry Styles. The writers did have to rush to add in a few jokes referencing Trump's positive coronavirus test result, but the issue was only fleetingly referenced throughout the night.