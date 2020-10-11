'SNL' Fans Thank Morgan Wallen for Getting Canceled After Jack White Performance

Saturday Night Live removed musical guest Morgan Wallen from the program after the country singer was seen partying without a mask on with fans recently. In his place, the NBC sketch comedy series tapped Jack White to fill in for him. Based on the reactions amongst viewers, it seems as though they're grateful that Wallen was removed from the show because they were able to enjoy a truly thrilling couple of performances from White.

Earlier this week, videos emerged of Wallen partying with fans in Alabama without wearing a mask. In a video that was posted as recently as Monday, the country singer could be seen sharing a kiss with one of those fans. As a result of his actions, SNL decided to remove him from the show in order to keep the safety of the cast and crew in mind. In response to the news, Wallen shared a video on Instagram in which he said, in part, "I respect the show's decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down."

White was able to fill in for Wallen at the last minute on the SNL stage, performing a medley of his rock 'n roll hits during his first performance of the night and then performing the title track from his second solo album, Lazaretto, for the second one. On Twitter, fans were stoked to see White's electric performance, with some even saying that it was for the best that Wallen wasn't able to be this week's musical guest.