'SNL' Fans Thank Morgan Wallen for Getting Canceled After Jack White Performance
Saturday Night Live removed musical guest Morgan Wallen from the program after the country singer was seen partying without a mask on with fans recently. In his place, the NBC sketch comedy series tapped Jack White to fill in for him. Based on the reactions amongst viewers, it seems as though they're grateful that Wallen was removed from the show because they were able to enjoy a truly thrilling couple of performances from White.
Earlier this week, videos emerged of Wallen partying with fans in Alabama without wearing a mask. In a video that was posted as recently as Monday, the country singer could be seen sharing a kiss with one of those fans. As a result of his actions, SNL decided to remove him from the show in order to keep the safety of the cast and crew in mind. In response to the news, Wallen shared a video on Instagram in which he said, in part, "I respect the show's decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down."
White was able to fill in for Wallen at the last minute on the SNL stage, performing a medley of his rock 'n roll hits during his first performance of the night and then performing the title track from his second solo album, Lazaretto, for the second one. On Twitter, fans were stoked to see White's electric performance, with some even saying that it was for the best that Wallen wasn't able to be this week's musical guest.
Thank you Morgan Wallen for making possible that Jack White performs tonight on @nbcsnl! #SNL @thirdmanrecords pic.twitter.com/Z16jaBiugV— Jose Ramon Marquez (@joseramonmarmtz) October 11, 2020
Whoever that guy was who was supposed perform on #SNL and got pulled for being a dipshit, I’d like to thank him because Jack White is an automatic upgrade.— Adam Klay (@AKlay19) October 11, 2020
Can we cancel the rest of the sketches and do an hour long Jack White concert? #SNL— Michael Schettig (@MichaelSchettig) October 11, 2020
#SNL Glad that country guy parties too much. Yay Jack White.— Roseanna Rawlins (@RoseannaRawlins) October 11, 2020
I’m glad that one dude kissed all those girls in Tuscaloosa last weekend so #SNL could replace him with Jack White because this is excellent.— Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) October 11, 2020
The only good thing about 2020 is that some anti-masker country dude with a mullet decided to party with his bros and we got a Jack White performance out of it. #SNL— ghostmary (@rohallma) October 11, 2020