'SNL at Home': Miley Cyrus' Pink Floyd Cover Caught Some Flak for Dark Lighting

Miley Cyrus returned to Saturday Night Live for a surprise cover of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here," and it mostly received praise for her stripped-down arrangement. However, one aspect of the segment divided the audience: the lightning. Cyrus' performance was a part of SNL's latest At Home special, meaning that every segment was produced at actors' and guests' homes. Being filmed far from the NBC studio at New York City's Rockefeller Center, that meant that Cyrus would have to set up her own performance area at her home, much like Coldplay's Chris Martin did on the April 11 episode.

The "Slide Away" and "Mother's Daughter" singer obliged with an outdoor performance filmed at night, lit only by a firepit and some sort of red ambient lighting. Cyrus' guitarist, who filmed his part at a separate location, also used red lighting. While it definitely created a vibe, it was also somewhat hard to see.

It is worth noting that Martin also used a drastically different look, but his decision to use black-and-white covered for any limitations caused by low video quality. Red lighting is just a bit harsher to capture on camera, and Cyrus performance exemplified that. Fans at home were fairly torn on the decision to light the scene in that way, especially since it was so far from the typical SNL look. However, others loved the aesthetic Cyrus was going for. Scroll through to see what SNL viewers had to say about Cyrus' lightning choice.