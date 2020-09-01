Adele Appears to Joke About Cultural Appropriation Backlash Over Bantu Knots, Jamaican Flag Bikini

Adele doesn't appear to be taking accusations of cultural appropriation too seriously after sharing a picture in a Jamaican flag bikini and Bantu knots to honor the canceled Notting Hill Carnival. The "Hello" singer was accused of co-opting Jamaican culture after posting a photo Monday of herself celebrating what would be the London festival celebrating Caribbean heritage, arts and culture, captioning it, "Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London."

Despite the backlash from people who accused her of appropriation, Adele seemed to be taking the criticism lightly, writing in the comments of Brandy and Monica's Versuz Instagram Live, "Wah Gwaan! Yow gyal, yuh look good enuh!" The songstress' critics doubled down on what many have coined "problematic" behavior, with one commenting on Adele's original post, "No sis.... we love you but don't appropriate people's culture," and another adding, "This hair is totally unnecessary. Stop appropriating Black culture. Bantu knots are not for you. Period."

If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for. This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/N9CqPqh7GX — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 30, 2020

Others, including Naomi Campbell and Alexandra Burke have defended Adele. Burke wrote, "As a Jamaican girl myself, my girl has grown up in black culture. People forget she's from Tottenham. She probably eats jerk chicken all the time like all of us. All I'm saying is the girl looked good, leave her. Allow her, man."

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, whose mother was born in Jamaica, commented two heart emojis and two pictures of the Jamaican flag, while Jamaican music star Popcaan replied to the photo with a supportive fist and heart emojis. British DJ Ace was another star to jump to the "Rumor Has It" singer's defense. "I love the picture, I don't care what people say. Big up to Adele breaking the internet. Big up to Adele. we love her. There's some other funny comments," said Ace.

Tottenham’s Labour MP David Lammy was one public official to jump into the debate, calling accusations toward Adele "poppycock." He wrote on Twitter, "This humbug totally misses the spirit of Notting Hill Carnival and the tradition of 'dress up' or 'masquerade.' Adele was born and raised in Tottenham, she gets it more than most. Thank you Adele. Forget the Haters."