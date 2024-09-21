'Sister, Sister' Star Tia Mowry Reveals She's 'No Longer Close' With Sister Tamera

Sister, Sister stars and IRL twins Tia and Tamera Mowry aren't as close as they used to be. The two actresses worked on quite a few projects together over the years, most notably the '90s sitcom Sister, Sister. They also starred in the Seventeen Again in 2000, lent their voices to the animated series Detention, led Disney Channel's Twitches and Twitches Too films, not to mention that they had their own reality show Tia & Tamera on the Style Network.

Unfortunately, like some family members and friends, they drifted apart. Via E! News, in a first-look teaser for her new WE tv docuseries, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, Tia shared that "Being a lone has been the most challenging part of my divorce." She and Cory Hardrict divorced in 2023 after tying the knot in 2008, but Tia did not have her sister by her side this time.

"It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close, and I could pick up the phone and call her," she said in the teaser. "But that's just not where we are right now." It's unknown what made the sisters drift apart, but Tia does still occasionally post photos and videos including her twin. It's still sad that they aren't nearly as close as they used to be, but even siblings can drift apart, especially if the personalities are different, they're constantly working, or living in completely different places. It's clear that Tia still obviously has a lot of love for Tamera, and one can only hope that they're brought back together again, just like in Sister, Sister and Twitches.

After Tia's split with Hardrict was announced, Tamera showed much support for her twin on numerous occasions in 2022. That same year, she told E! News, "I am proud of her for living in her truth and not being afraid to do so. The Mowrys, we are there for her." Fans may never know what drove a wedge in their relationship, but it's obvious Tia still cares a lot for her sister, and it's highly likely that Tamera still cares as well. Whether or not they are able to reconcile in the future is unclear, but it may just take some time.