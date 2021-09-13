Tia Mowry-Hardrict Recalls Favorite Memory on Set of ‘Sister Sister’ (Exclusive)

Sister Sister quickly became a fan favorite in the early ’90s, eventually growing into a show fans would like to see revived all these years later. Stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict and her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley won the hearts of millions with their comedic and affable personalities as they played themselves in the popular series. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Mowry-Hardrict recalled her most favorite moment during those years, and she didn’t fall short of recognizing the role her sister played in that.

“Oh my gosh, my favorite memory would definitely have to be growing through the growing pains with my sister,” she gushed. While the hilarious sisters have a very close relationship on the show, that rings true when the cameras stop rolling. “To be able to have someone right next to you that’s going through the same things that you’re going through, whether that was positive or negative, it was great to share those monumental experiences with my sister and also just sharing the success with someone.”

While being in the public eye may appear glamorous, it can also be a very solitary space. Both Mowry-Hardrict and Mowry-Housley got their start in show business at a very early age, being just 15 years old when Sister Sister first premiered, having already completed television projects before then as well. “I’m sure you hear a lot about this, that sometimes success can be lonely. Do you know what I mean? When it’s just you?” Mowry-Hardrict explained before stressing how thankful she was to have her sister by her side to experience the process. “But to be able to go through that and to go through the process of having a dream come into fruition, going through the trials and errors of being a child actor, and then benefitting the rewards of a successful show.”

However, the one memory the stands out to her the most is when the sisters won the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Award. “To be able to share the stage with her and to share the excitement, it was and always will be such an amazing, beautiful moment.” During an earlier interview, Mowry-Hardrict did reveal that she would totally be up for doing another show with her sister, whether it be a reunion of Sister Sister or a brand new project.

In the meantime, the mom-of-two is gearing up for the school season and has partnered with Pearle Vision to host their “Eyes On The Prize” web series after she noticed her son, Cree, 10, was having vision issues. “I’m very excited about this partnership and everything that I tend to partnership myself with; it has to come from an authentic point of view and perspective,” the 43-year-old explained. “One thing I love about what Pearle Vision is doing, their narrative and their message, it aligns with me.”

According to the American Optometric Association, one in four children in the United States has an undetected vision problem. Normally teachers catch them, but with kids learning remotely due to the pandemic, Mowry-Hardrict and Pearle Vision encourage parents to educate themselves on the signs and symptoms to help their children in their educational process. Mowry-Hardrict will be chatting with Dr. Gilboa on Instagram Live on Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. ET via her Instagram account, discussing important statistics that parents can learn from.