Silicon Valley Star Not Returning For Season 5

Earlier today, HBO officially renewed Silicon Valley and Veep for new seasons. It’s great news, but according to ET, T.J. Miller (Deadpool) won’t be reprising the role of Erlich Bachman, the supremely confident and arrogant weed-smoking entrepreneur who founded an innovation incubator in his home.

HBO confirmed the report and issues a statement: “The producers of Silicon Valley and T.J. Miller have mutually agreed that T.J. will not return for season five. In Erlich Bachman, T.J. has brought to life an unforgettable character, and while his presence on the show will be missed, we appreciate his contribution and look forward to future collaborations.”

The Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated SILICON VALLEY takes a comic look at the modern-day epicenter of the high-tech gold rush, where the people most qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success.

Series regulars include Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Jimmy O. Yang and Suzanne Cryer.

SILICON VALLEY was created by Mike Judge & John Altschuler & Dave Krinsky; executive producers, Mike Judge, Alec Berg, Michael Rotenberg and Tom Lassally; co-executive producers, Jim Kleverweis, Clay Tarver, Dan O’Keefe, Jamie Babbit, Chris Provenzano and Graham Wagner; supervising producers, Adam Countee, Carrie Kemper and Aaron Zelman; consulting producer, Jonathan Dotan.

Episode #34 (season 4, episode 6): “Customer Service” airs Sunday, May 28 at 10:00-10:30 p.m. Its synopsis reads: “On the hunt for financial support, Richard (Thomas Middleditch) looks outside the tech bubble, and crosses paths with a contentious figure from Pied Piper’s past. Erlich (T.J. Miller) reaches out to Monica (Amanda Crew) and Laurie (Suzanne Cryer) in search of a new endeavor. A launch gone wrong finds Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) at war as Jared (Zach Woods) tries to keep the peace.” The episode was written by Graham Wagner & Shawn Boxe; directed by Clay Tarver.

Silicon Valley concludes its ten-episode fourth season Sunday, June 25 (10:00–10:30 p.m. ET/PT).