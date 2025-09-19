‘Shifting Gears’ Teases ‘Home Improvement’ Reunion in New Season 2 Trailer

Home Improvement fans just got their first glance at the upcoming reunion in Shifting Gears’ second season.

It was previously reported that Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning will be joining former co-star Tim Allen on the ABC sitcom.

The Disney-owned network has released a promo for Season 2 of Shifting Gears, premiering on Wednesday, Oct. 1. The promo made sure to touch on the Home Improvement reunion, which sees Dunning, Richardson, and Karn all sitting on the couch together. While there isn’t much known about their appearances, their characters are supporting Allen’s Matt Parker “in an unexpected way.” Additionally, Matt didn’t seem too fond to see Karn’s character, but it should be entertaining to see how it all goes down.

Created by Carmen Finestra, David McFadzean, and Matt Williams and based on stand-up comedy material by Allen, Home Improvement also stars Earl Hindman, Taran Noah Smith, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Zachery Ty Bryan. The series aired for eight seasons and 204 episodes from 1991 to 1999. The series nearly got a ninth season, but it ultimately ended due to a pay dispute between Richardson and Allen. There doesn’t seem to be any ill will between the two actors all these years later; otherwise, Richardson probably wouldn’t have agreed to appear.

Also starring Kat Dennings, Seann William Scott, Daryl Chill Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis, Shifting Gears follows Matt, the stubborn and widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop, whose estranged daughter moves back in with her kids. Allen executive produces the sitcom alongside Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Mesina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily, and John Amodeo. Dennings serves as a producer on Shifting Gears, which is produced by 20th Television.

Information surrounding the Home Improvement reunion has yet to be revealed, but with the new season premiering soon, it shouldn’t be long until ABC finally shares details. In the meantime, all eight seasons of Home Improvement are streaming on Hulu, along with the first season of Shifting Gears. Season 2 of the sitcom premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu. A Home Improvement reunion is not the only exciting thing coming to the series, so there will be a lot to look forward to.