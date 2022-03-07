Sherri Shepherd Names Unique Choice as Dream Guest After She Takes Over ‘Wendy Williams Show’

Sherri Shepherd is reveling in her forthcoming Fox daytime talk show. The former co-host of The View is set to take over as the longtime ruthless radio personality Wendy Williams’ show and make it her own and now, she can’t wait to have her dream list of guests on her new show. Due to her own personal journey, she said she “of course” would like to have Williams herself on the show so she can thank her. “I’m so thankful to Wendy for letting me fill in for her and letting me fill the gap to support her as all the other co-hosts have also done,” the comedian told Deadline at the AAFCA Awards recently. “I’m thankful because if it wasn’t for Wendy, the eyes wouldn’t have been on me. I’m so thankful to her. We’re all praying for her.”

Shepherd added, “No, [I have not spoken to Wendy personally]. It’s not like everybody thinks that in Hollywood, we all have each other’s phone numbers. Wendy knows me because I’ve sat in as a guest and I guest hosted for her two years ago. So it’s not like she doesn’t know me but we’re not friends,” she said. “I am glad that she trusted me when they asked if I could come in and trusted that I could do it.”

Amid Shepherd replacing Williams, the former Jamie Foxx Show star was a guest host over several weeks alongside other popular guests, including Michael Rappaport, Leah Remini, and rapper Remy Ma. But Shepherd’s ratings went through the roof. And rumors have spread for weeks that Shepherd would take the place of Williams’ famed purple chair.

Now that it’s official, Shepherd said Williams isn’t the only person she’s hoping to interview. “For the first week, I am wondering what Oprah is doing? I want to know what Idris Elba is doing and if his wife could part with him for one hot minute,” she said. “Come on, Regé-Jean Page. Hey, Method Man! I want him to come on. Michelle Obama, we’re both from Chicago. Are you and your husband doing anything that week?”