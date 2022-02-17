Wendy Williams Reportedly ‘Getting Close’ to Ex-Husband Amid Legal Woes, Absence From Show

According to reports, Wendy Williams is finding comfort in the arms of her cheating ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter Sr. the former pair, who were together for 25 years and share a 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. together, divorced in 2019 amid confirmation that Hunter fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Williams said that she knew of the affair for years and worked privately to get her affairs in order before pulling the plug, which included financially due to their intertwined money and businesses. She revealed the ups and downs of their union in a Lifetime biopic. But amid rumors that her physical and mental health are in decline, and with the future of her Fox daytime talk show unknown, sources allege Williams has been getting cozy with Hunter.

Radar Online reports that as Williams is in Florida reportedly getting treatment for her graves and thyroid disease, she’s been spending time with Hunter. He moved to Florida full-time after their split. “Wendy has no one in her life but Kevin,” a source alleges. “She never had close friends and hasn’t spoken with her staff in months. After her mom died, Wendy didn’t even have a family. All she has in Kevin and the son they share together.”

Williams’ financial situation has not been good. She recently filed for a restraining order against Wells Fargo after the financial institution forze her accounts under suspicion that she was being taken advantage of and not well. Reports claim that there are millions sitting in the account with her home at risk and employees’ payroll falling behind. Williams asked that her son be appointed to handle her financial affairs.

“Kevin is back in her life again out of necessity,” the source continued. “He might not have treated her right in the past but when he was in her life none of this crazy stuff happened. He would never have allowed her bank to freeze her assets, and would have made sure Wendy went to work each day.”

Williams has not returned to her show at all this season. Guest hosts have filled in weekly amid her absence. It’s been reported that Sherri Shepherd is in the running to take over the show as early as September on a full-time basis.