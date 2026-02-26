‘Sheriff Country’ Star Christopher Gorham Says ‘Travis Is in the Fight of His Life’ in Midseason Premiere (Exclusive)

Sheriff Country is back this week after its midseason break, and Christopher Gorham spoke to PopCulture.com following the shocking cliffhanger.

In “Crucible, Part 2,” airing on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, “With Travis’ life on the line and the sheriff’s office under attack, Mickey must do whatever it takes to protect her people.”

The midseason finale in December saw Mickey and Boone getting caught up in a mess with one of Edgewater’s most powerful families. And after the arrest of patriarch Enoch Barlow, his people do not react well. So much so that, in the final seconds of the episode, they knock out the station’s power and start shooting up the place. Gorham’s Travis ends up getting shot, and that’s where the episode ended.

So what can fans expect when the series finally picks back up again? “Travis is in the fight of his life. You’ll see in the next episode,” Gorham shared. “He put himself in a situation that he really shouldn’t have, and now he’s paying the consequence. And it’s a really, like, literally and figuratively, a fight for his life for the whole episode. I wanna say it was really fun to shoot, but it wasn’t really that fun. It was really hard.”

It’s hard to predict how things will turn out, especially when it comes to Travis. Since this is only the first season, and Mickey and Travis are finally in a good place, it would be harsh to kill him off so early. However, even if he doesn’t die, it can be assumed that the outcome will greatly affect him both physically and mentally, and probably everyone else, depending on how bad the siege gets.

While Gorham didn’t share much else about what to expect, he did say that fans shouldn’t miss the midseason premiere. “It’s action-packed. It’s really exciting, highly traumatic for the characters, which is always fun to watch as an audience member,” he expressed.

Fans will just have to tune in on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS to see how the midseason premiere of Sheriff Country goes. And whether Travis makes it through the night.