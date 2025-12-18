‘Sheriff Country’ Showrunner Matt Lopez Teases ‘Extremely Tense’ Fall Finale With ‘Fantastic Cliffhanger’ (Exclusive)

Sheriff Country’s fall finale is this week, and showrunner and executive producer Matt Lopez spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s coming up.

In “Crucible, Part 1,” airing on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, “After a father and son flee a secluded ranch run by one of Edgewater’s most powerful families, Mickey investigates disturbing allegations of abuse and uncovers dangerous secrets, which leads to a tense standoff and confrontation.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lopez shared that “several really enticing threads that we’ve been building all season” will come to a head in the midseason finale. He continued, “Whether it’s is there a chance for Mickey and Travis’ romance to rekindle? Can Mickey and Boone restore their relationship to what it once was before the early days of our season where he had to investigate Skye? Can Mickey and Cassidy get back to the relationship that they once had, a very special mentor relationship? All of that will build to a head in our midseason finale, which is a two-part episode with a fantastic cliffhanger in Episode 9 that picks up with Episode 10.”

Pictured: Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox and Matt Lauria as Boone. Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/CBS

Additionally, Lopez said that Episodes 9 and 10 were named “Crucible, Part 1” and “Crucible, Part 2” for a reason. “It is absolute truth in advertising,” he explained. “We are going to put the characters we love through a crucible, the likes of which we haven’t seen on the show before. An emotional crucible and an action-packed crucible.”

“I’m really excited when people see Episode 10, which is the second part of the two-parter,” Lopez continued. “We haven’t done anything like that on that show. We’ve had some good moments of action. This is something to an extraordinary level that is extremely tense and fast-paced and just full of stakes, emotional stakes and physical stakes, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Fans tuning in to the fall finale of Sheriff Country will want to buckle up, because it sounds like this one will be quite a ride. Considering this is only the first season of the Fire Country spinoff, there’s no telling how big the show will go for its midseason finale, but that makes it all the more exciting and nerve-wracking, especially knowing that a cliffhanger is lurking in the shadows. Don’t miss Sheriff Country’s fall finale, airing on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.