‘Sheriff Country’ Star Christopher Gorham Reacts to Early Season 2 Renewal (Exclusive)

Sheriff Country got renewed for Season 2, and star Christopher Gorham shared his thoughts on it while speaking with PopCulture.com.

The Fire Country spinoff received an early renewal in December, less than two months after it premiered.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series is the No. 1 new show of the season, just ahead of fellow freshman drama Boston Blue, which also earned an early renewal late last year. When Gorham, who plays Travis Fraley, spoke to PopCulture ahead of Friday’s midseason premiere, he weighed in on the renewal and reflected on how much the show has meant to him and the fans.

Pictured: Christopher Gorham and Travis Fraley. Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/CBS

“I tell you what, it’s just a wonderful feeling that I do not take for granted,” he said. “In my business, there is so much uncertainty, I think particularly now, as there’s been such a contraction in the business. And so it is an incredible privilege to be working on something that fans are responding so positively to, and as we wrap our first season, to know that in a couple of months, we’re gonna come back and we get to keep making it. That’s just rare. So I’m so grateful and really happy that folks have responded to the show.”

Sheriff Country’s renewal was certainly great news, and not just because that meant more of the show. CBS ordered the spinoff to series in 2024 for the 2025-26 season, so the wait was definitely long but well worth it. Already, the show has kept fans on the edge of their seats, especially with the midseason finale and premiere, which saw Gorham’s Travis get shot. There is still much to look forward to, and there is no telling what will happen.

Pictured: Amanda Arcuri as Skye Fraley and Christopher Gorham as Travis Fraley. Photo: Darren Goldstein/CBS

Meanwhile, Sheriff Country will once again be joined by its parent series, Fire Country, next season. The firefighter drama has been renewed for Season 5, so it can be assumed the duo will be taking over the same night again, likely with Blue Bloods offshoot Boston Blue on Friday nights. The network won’t be releasing its fall 2026 schedule for a while, but fans will be relieved to know that the town of Edgewater will continue to grace their screens with both firefighters and officers for quite some time.

New episodes of Sheriff Country air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes are available.