‘Fire Country’ Season 5 Fate Revealed

Station 42 and Three Rock will continue to put out fires.

CBS has renewed Fire Country for Season 5.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the renewal comes over a month after spinoff Sheriff Country was picked up for a second season. Additionally, it was recently announced that showrunner Tia Napolitano would step down after Season 4 to focus on her own development under her deal with CBS Studios. As of now, the series has not found a new showrunner for Season 5, but now that it’s officially been picked up, it’s possible the search will be underway if not already.

Pictured (L-R): Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

“Tia has been instrumental in helping both build and steer Fire Country, which not only became a top series, but is also the foundation of a growing universe,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf said in a joint statement. “We’re grateful for all her contributions and tireless work, and look forward to collaborating with her on future projects.”

“I am beyond proud of the past four seasons of Fire Country,” Napolitano added. “All of my gratitude to our cast, crew, writers, producers, fans, and, of course, CBS and CBS Studios. It’s been a beautiful ride!”

Fire Country was created by series star Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater, and also stars Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Jules Latimer, and Diane Farr. Stephanie Arcila and Billy Burke starred in the first three seasons before departing at the end of Season 3, with the series killing off Burke’s Chief Vince Leone in the Season 4 premiere. Arcila returned for the premiere to wrap up Gabriela Perez’s story, with the series explaining she was going to speak at recruiting events to “make more young firefighters.”

Pictured: Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Meanwhile, Fire Country is currently on its midseason break and will resume Season 4 on Friday. Feb. 27. December’s fall finale ended in multiple cliffhangers, with Napolitano explaining to PopCulture.com that fans “will live in suspense on that cliffhanger for a little while when we come back.” She continued, “It’s very propulsive and very intense right from the get-go, and also just exciting and heartwarming, and you’ll just be rooting for our people to get through this.”

Additionally, Season 4 of Fire Country has brought a SEAL Team reunion, with Alona Tal acting alongside Max Thieriot once again after the two played love interests on the CBS-turned-Paramount+ military drama. There are sure to be many more surprises and fires in store as the series continues, but for now, new episodes return on Friday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.