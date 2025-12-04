CBS Makes Decision on ‘Boston Blue’ Season 2

Danny Reagan will be donning the badge for another season of Boston Blue.

Less than two months after the Blue Bloods spinoff premiered on CBS, the network announced Wednesday that Boston Blue had been renewed early for a second season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series, which follows Donnie Wahlberg’s Blue Bloods character Danny Reagan on a move from the NYPD to the Boston Police Department, has averaged 8 million viewers live plus seven-day viewing since its Oct. 17 premiere, as per Nielsen.

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver on ‘boston blue’ (Photo credit: Brendan Adam-Zwelling/CBS)

Danny is paired with Det. Lena Silver, who is played by Sonequa Martin-Green, in his new role at the BPD and brought closer to his son, Sean Reagan, who is now played by Mika Amonsen after being recast from Blue Bloods.

Other recurring characters from the original series that have appeared on the spinoff include Bridget Moynahan as Danny’s sister, Erin Reagan, and Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez, Danny’s former partner-turned-girlfriend.

The main cast also includes Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver, Ernie Hudson as Rev. Edwin Peters, Maggie Lawson as Sarah Silver, and Marcus Scribner as Jonah Silver.

CBS announced the Boston Blue renewal at the same time it revealed fellow freshman show Sheriff Country would also be returning for a second season.

Sonequa Martin Green as Lena Silver and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan on ‘boston blue’ (Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS)

“Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits with audiences quickly embracing Boston Blue and Sheriff Country across broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “These early renewals reflect the power of character-driven storytelling, compelling narratives and the exceptional talent on both sides of the camera.”

“It’s official: the dream team is here to stay!” the show’s Instagram account also shared in a post Wednesday. “Boston Blue is returning for season 2.” Wahlberg commented in celebration, “Let’s go!”

Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Donnie Wahlberg, Jerry Bruckheimer, and KristieAnne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Sonnier and Margolis co-showrun the spinoff based on Blue Bloods, which was created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess.