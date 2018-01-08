Sharon Stone Fans Love Her Look at Golden Globes

Sharon Stone showed up at the Golden Globes in a black dress to support the “Time’s Up” movement, and viewers loved the dress.

“Proud to present the Best Supporting Actress – Series/Limited Series/TV Movie,” Stone wrote on Twitter, before she presented the award to Laura Dern. Her date for the night was her adoptive son Roan.

The 59-year-old Stone’s dress really impressed everyone who saw it.

Stone is a Golden Globe winner for Casino, which also earned her an Oscar nomination in 1996.

She also has nominations for Basic Instinct, The Mighty and The Muse.

“Given the sensationalism that this particular scandal has created and all of the apparent outrage, I certainly hope that one of the biggest things that will occur is that the unprocessed rape kits will be processed and there will be respect given to unheard victims from the past who need serious and deserved legal attention,” Stone said when asked about the Harvey Weinstein scandal at an October event in Beverly Hills.

Photo credit: Twitter/ Sharon Stone