'Shark Week' 2023 Schedule Announced

Shark Week 2023 is nearly here, and this year, Discovery Channel is making a splash by bringing viewers more than 20 hours of new television that puts a spotlight on one of the ocean's apex predators. Set to kick off on Sunday, July 23 with Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy, Discovery's 35th year of Shark Week will recruit Jason Momoa for the week-long annual celebration and investigation of shark habits and behaviors. The fan-favorite annual event is a top-rated program – Shark Week 2022 drawing in more than 28 million viewers – that features respected marine biologists and science institutions and puts a spotlight on innovative technology used to track and study unique shark species and their enemies. After kicking off with a groundbreaking feature that will provide a first time, close-up look at a great white shark feast, Shark Week 2023 will bring viewers shark-related content each night, with titles including Jaws vs The Meg, Serial Killer: Red Sea Feeding Frenzy, Monster of Bermuda Triangle, and Raiders of the Lost Shark. Discovery will also premiere Cocaine Sharks, a new feature that reveals what happens to sharks that possibly feed on cocaine and other illegal drugs dumped in South Florida waters. Shark Week 2023 kicks off on Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET, with content airing nightly on Discovery through Saturday, July 29. Shark Week will also be available to stream on Max. Warner Bros. Discovery's linear and streaming portfolio – including TBS, TNT, truTV, TLC, Food Network, HGTV, CNN, Travel Channel, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Animal Planet, Science Channel, ID, TCM – will air Shark Week-inspired content or cross-promote the event.

Sunday, July 23 Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy (premieres at 8PM ET)

In a Shark Week first, researchers with cameras brave a great white shark feeding frenzy from inside a life-size whale decoy. Their findings could be the key to finding the biggest great white shark in South African history. Jaws vs The Meg (premieres at 9PM ET)

The MEG, a massive shark measuring 50 feet and weighing 60 tons, was once feared as the most fearsome predator. It could devour a killer whale effortlessly, but new evidence suggests that its cousin, the great white shark, may have caused its extinction. Serial Killer: Red Sea Feeding Frenzy (premieres at 10PM ET)

Shark attack investigator Brandon McMillan and cinematographer Fo Zayed travel to solve the mystery of what's behind three recent deadly shark attacks off of the posh beaches of Egypt's Red Sea. Shark Week: Off the Hook (premieres at 11PM ET)

Dive into the biggest thrills and most terrifying moments from 35 years of Shark Week, celebrating behind the scenes of iconic moments and revealing never-before-seen footage of the fearless adventurers who get up close with the world's scariest creatures. prevnext

Monday, July 24 Great White Fight Club (premieres at 8PM ET)

A team of experts venture into the treacherous waters of New Zealand to provide groundbreaking evidence that female white sharks unequivocally dominate the ocean, reigning as the ultimate controllers of its fierce battlegrounds. Monster of Bermuda Triangle (premieres at 9PM ET)

A healthy, 10-foot pregnant Porbeagle shark vanishes in the Bermuda Triangle. The evidence suggests an unknown, monstrous predator could be to blame. Dr. James Sulikowski and a team of scientists dive into the most mysterious part of the ocean to uncover the truth behind the attack. Alien Sharks: Strange New Worlds (premieres at 10PM ET)

The tip of South Africa is a hotspot for unusual sharks that exhibit bizarre behaviors and unusual, otherworldly appearances. Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante explores stunning kelp forests and ocean depths never-before-seen by humans to study these extraordinary creatures. Encores run at 11PM ET prevnext

Tuesday, July 25 Mako Mania: Battle for California (premieres at 8PM ET)

Off the coast of Los Angeles, a new population of super makos challenge great whites for their hunting territories. Dr. Craig O'Connell, Fo Zayed, and Kendyl Berna deploy state-of-the-art technology to reveal their dominance and unveil the mysteries that have transformed these makos into some of the fiercest predators in the oceans. Raiders of the Lost Shark (premieres at 9PM ET)

Shark expert Matt Dicken and Shark Week legend Dickie Chivell embark on a relentless quest to locate an elusive and colossal shark named Dutchess, who mysteriously vanished from Gansbaai, South Africa years ago. Monster Hammerheads: Killer Instinct (premieres 10PM ET)

Dr. Tristan Guttridge believes Hammerhead sharks can reach monster sizes by hunting other species of sharks. The only way to prove his theory is to obtain tissue samples from some of the largest sharks on the planet. Encores run at 11PM ET/PT on Discovery prevnext

Wednesday, July 26 Air Jaws: Final Frontier (premieres at 8PM ET)

Shark filmmakers hunt for Air Jaws in New Zealand's hidden launch pad. Andy Casagrande and Jeff Kurr seek the second-ever breaching great white in these waters to uncover history-making secrets. Florida Shark: Blood in the Water (premieres at 9PM ET)

Paul de Gelder dives into the Shark Attack Capital of the World to conduct experiments that will confirm what makes up these dangerous waters and determine methods to mitigate the risk. Cocaine Sharks (premieres at 10PM ET)

For decades, rumors of cocaine-fueled sharks have spread throughout the fishing community. Shark expert Tom Hird travels to the Florida Keys to investigate what happens when the sharks come in contact with the most notorious drug on the planet. Encores run at 11PM ET/PT on Discovery prevnext

Thursday, July 27 Jaws in the Shallows (premieres at 8PM ET)

Shark Week veteran Dr. Riley Elliott has traveled all over to study great whites, which are now terrorizing the beaches of New Zealand. He sets out alongside his wife Amber Jones to find answers to protect his loved ones from the apex predators before it's too late. Monster Mako: Fresh Blood (premieres at 9PM ET)

Twelve-foot-long monster mako sharks compete head-to-head with great whites for prey off the coast of California. Using a custom clear, acrylic diving bell, Dr. Austin Gallagher and legendary free diver Andre Musgrove get up close with both predators and track makos breaching eight feet out of the ocean. Shark vs Snake: Battle of the Bites (premieres at 10PM ET)

Tiger sharks are washing up dead on the beaches of Western Australia with no sign of attack. Forrest Galante has a theory that deadly sea snakes are turning these apex predators to prey. In the battle of shark against snake, are snakes winning? Encores run at 11PM ET/PT on Discovery prevnext

Friday, July 28 Tropic Jaws (premieres at 8PM ET)

When a 16-foot great white invades Indonesia's warm coast of Bali, it sparks fears that they are adapting to hunt the tropical beaches where millions of people swim every day. Dr. Craig O'Connell and Madison Stewart are on a mission to find Tropic Jaws and discover why they left the cold water environment that they have called home for thousands of years. Deadly Sharks of Paradise (premieres at 9PM ET)

Scientists in South America are studying the shark species thought to be responsible for a spike in deadly attacks since 1990. Marine biologist Danni Washington and shark conservationist Paul de Gelder join a team tracking tiger sharks off a pristine tropical archipelago in Brazil. Haunting at Shark Tower (premieres at 10PM ET)

News of a harrowing shark encounter at North Carolina's Frying Pan Tower sends underwater cinematographer Andy Casagrande and shark expert Kori Burkhardt on a dangerous quest to discover whether great white sharks are moving into the state's waters. Encores run at 11PM ET/PT on Discovery prevnext