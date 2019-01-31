‘Shameless’: Cameron Monaghan’s Best Moments as Ian Gallagher

In the wake of Cameron Monaghan announcing his return to Shameless, now is a great time to look back at some of his best moments from the show.

An original cast member of this show, Monaghan has been playing Ian Gallagher since the series first debuted in 2011.

In October 2018, he announced that he would be leaving the show, but just under four months later it’s been revealed that Monaghan will be coming back to the fold when Shameless comes back for its 10th season.

Below, you will find our list of the best Ian Gallagher moments, so scroll down to check it out and let us know in the comments what your favorite Ian moment was!

Ian Comes Out To Mandy

Ian and Mandy had a friendship that was a bit of a roller coaster, but they were always there for one another.

When he opened up and told her his secret in the third episode of the first season, he not only set the pace of their relationship, but the trajectory that his personal life would go.

Ian Defends Mickey

Ian’s relationship with Mickey Milkovich — Mandy’s brother — is not just one of the best romances on Shameless… It’s maybe one of the greatest romances in all of television history.

While the two had some very important moments throughout the seasons, the time that Ian defended Mickey by beating up his father after Mickey’s coming out was met with violence, is near the top of that list.

The Goodbye

Another one of Ian’s best moments with Mickey was also the most heartbreaking.

When Mickey was on the run and wanted Ian to escape to Mexico with him, Ian painfully had to tell Mickey that he couldn’t live that kind of life anymore.

The two shared a tearful goodbye, and Ian watched as Mickey drove off.

Ian and Trevor Kiss

Ian’s other great love on Shameless was with Trevor, a transgender LGBTQ+ activist.

Trevor is obviously reluctant to start anything but the moment that Ian made his move and kissed Trevor, it was clear that these two were going to be important to each other.

They eventually split, but not before giving fans some of the best moments the show has ever had.

Ian Fights For His Job

Not all of Ian’s best moments revolved around his love life. There were quite a few that saw the redheaded Gallagher son proudly sticking up for himself.

One of the most powerful scenes that Ian was the star of, was when he refused to let the ambulance service fire him over lying about his mental health issues on his application.

He went toe-to-toe with the boss and made his case in a righteously defiant way that inspired many.

The Birth of Gay Jesus

While there are many moments that could be argued as the birth of the “Gay Jesus” movement, the time that Ian stood up to a preacher using Bible scripture to convince gay teens they could be turned was really when it became real.

As the pastor provided chapters and verses to make his argument, Ian served some right back and ignited a fire for the LGBTQ community.

And speaking of igniting fires…

The Fury of Gay Jesus

Easily one of Ian’s more iconic moments to emerge from the show is when he blew up the van of a man who was attempting to take his teen to a gay conversion therapy camp.

Ian stood stoic, delivered a passionate speech, and the van exploded as his indignation reached a boiling point.

Insanity Plea Speech

The most recent episode of Shameless saw Ian in another great moment, as he spoke candidly to the judge of his van explosion case, revealing who his character.

Choosing his family over the Gay Jesus movement, Ian revealed to the court — and to the world — that he did in fact suffer from mental illness and that not being on his medication is what led to him blowing up the vehicle.

It was a sobering and mature moment for Ian that ultimately ended in him being sent to prison for his crime.

Reunited… and It Feels So Good

Concluding our list of great Ian Gallagher moments is his final on-screen moment before announcing his return.

After being processed into prison, Ian gets taken to his cell, where he discovers that Mickey arranged for them to be cellmates.

Mickey and Ian were finally reunited, and all was right in the world again.