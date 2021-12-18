‘Sex and the City’ Star Reveals She Almost Joined ‘Friends’ Cast in Main Role

While she was a guest on The Late Late Show, And Just Like That star Kristin Davis revealed that ’90s television could have looked quite different. Davis explained to host James Corden that while she eventually went on to play the iconic Charlotte York in Sex and the City, she auditioned to play Monica Geller in Friends, a role that ultimately went to Courteney Cox.

“I think I was about one of like 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica,” Davis said. Davis continued, explaining that she and Cox were friends from yoga at the time, and Cox Invited her and some other friends to go Porsche shopping because she had filmed a pilot that she was “feeling really good about.” The pilot ended up being Friends.

Although Davis didn’t get a starring role, she did make a guest appearance In season 7 as a love interest for Joey (Matt LeBlanc). “I remember losing sleep,” Davis admitted. “Partly because of the live audience, but partly because you’re in this world that has been created that is so alive and so specific and you’re trying to make sure you’re fitting yourself in there properly.”

Davis recently returned to the role of Charlotte York for the HBO Max Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, and she admitted that some of the response to older versions of the ’90s characters had made her angry. “Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that,” Davis said to The Sunday Times’ Style Magazine. “The level of intensity of it was a shock.”

Davis went on to say, “I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there.” She then offered her take on what she believes drives the negative comments. “That’s the problem with social media, right, is that you don’t know what those people are doing,” Davis said. “You don’t know anything about them. They’re just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry.” Sadly, this unnecessary talk about her appearance is something that is not new to Davis, as she says it happened quite a bit during her time on Sex and the City.

“They would write articles every week about how I was ‘pear-shaped,’ which I didn’t feel was a compliment at the time,” she told the outlet. “It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn’t avoid it. I kind of feel like that’s how it is now too.” Davis then added, “But I also feel – I’m going to be blunt – I feel like, ‘F— you. F— you people, like, come over here and do it better.’ You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?”