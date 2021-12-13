Kristin Davis Admits Response to ‘And Just Like That’ Made Her ‘Angry’

Sex and the City actress Kristin Davis has admitted that the initial responses to the And Just Like That cast appearances made her “angry.” Speaking to The Sunday Times’ Style Magazine, the 56-year-old star lambasted trolls and critics who’ve made rude or disparaging comments about the way she and fellow cast members Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon look now. “Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that,” Davis said. “The level of intensity of it was a shock.”

Davis went on to say, “I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there.” She then offered her take on what she believes drives the negative comments. “That’s the problem with social media, right, is that you don’t know what those people are doing,” Davis said. “You don’t know anything about them. They’re just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry.” Sadly, this unnecessary talk about her appearance is something that is not new to Davis, as she says is happened quite a bit during her time on Sex and the City.

“They would write articles every week about how I was ‘pear-shaped,’ which I didn’t feel was a compliment at the time,” she told the outlet. “It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn’t avoid it. I kind of feel like that’s how it is now too.” Davis then added, “But I also feel – I’m going to be blunt – I feel like, ‘F— you. F— you people, like, come over here and do it better.’ You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?”

And Just Like That is a Sex and the City revival series that follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The series is executive produced by Michael Patrick King, the creator Sex and the City, and it is bringing back many of the show’s original stars, as well as some new cast members. Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Nicole Ari Parker (Empire), and Karen Pittman (The Morning Show), among others, join the returning main cast. Chris Noth’s Mr. Big returned for the new series as well, and it has been reported that John Corbett’s Aidan will also turn up. The first two episodes of And Just Like That are now streaming on HBO Max.