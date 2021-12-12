Peloton Stock Begins to Plummet After ‘Sex and the City’ Revival’s Major Death in ‘And Just Like That’

HBO Max has officially released the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. Fans everywhere have been talking about the series, particularly as the premiere featured the shocking death of one of the main characters. The individual died following a Peloton workout. Now, according to Variety, Peloton is feeling the effects of the premiere shocker as its stocks have been plummeting ever since. Major spoilers ahead for And Just Like That.

And Just Like That previously got clearance from Peloton to use the bike. The show also featured a fictional Peloton instructor, Allegra, played by real-life instructor Jess King. Variety reported that Peloton was not aware of the context in which the company would be featured. During the premiere, which dropped on Thursday, Mr. Big (Chris Noth) engaged in a Peloton workout. After he was finished with the workout, he collapsed and died of a heart attack while in the arms of his longtime love, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker).

Videos by PopCulture.com

A Peloton spokesperson, Denise Kelly, told Buzzfeed News about the matter, “HBO procured the Peloton Bike on their own. Peloton was aware that a Bike would be used in the episode and that Jess King would be portraying a fictional Peloton instructor.” The statement continued, “Due to confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose the larger context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance,”

In light of the And Just Like That premiere, Peloton stock has dropped. On Thursday, shares fell by 11.3% and marked a 19-month low for the company. Their shares continued to fall on Friday and ultimately closed at -5.4% for the day. Peloton did release a statement about the situation, with the company saying that Mr. Big’s lifestyle was the reason behind his passing. Before doing a Peloton workout, the character was seen puffing on a cigar, one of the activities that Mr. Big enjoyed that the company cited in its statement. Peloton’s statement was penned by cardiologist Dr. Sizanne Steinbaum, who is a member of the company’s health and wellness advisory group.

“I’m sure ‘SATC’ fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” Dr. Steinbaum said. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle – including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks – and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”