Courteney Cox Celebrates ‘Friends’ 27th Anniversary With Nostalgic Footage

Courteney Cox is looking back at her time on Friends to celebrate the show’s 27th anniversary. The 57-year-old actress went to her Instagram Story and shared footage of herself talking about Friends during her 1994 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. And in the caption, Cox wrote: “27 years ago… when it started,” according to PEOPLE.

The video Cox shared showed her calling Friends a “great show” after Jay Leno said he heard good things about the series. “It’s about six unique characters that are all friends. It’s really a truly situational comedy — just the different situations they get into,” Cox explained in the video. Friends premiered on Sept. 22, 1994. Along with Cox, the NBC series also featured Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The series became a monster hit and lasted for 10 seasons. The cast recently got together for a reunion special that aired on HBO Max in May.

“I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them,” Cox told PEOPLE about what her character would be doing right now. “Whether it’s the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she’d be so annoying. She’d be at the head of the PTA or something.” One of the interesting things about Cox is she was the only one of the cast members who didn’t earn an Emmy nomination.

“I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?,’ it hurt,” Cox said on The Howard Stern Show in June. While Cox was a little upset about not being nominated for her work in Friends, she ended up getting nominations for her roles on the series Cougar Town. “The only thing that made me feel good — because they’ve all won and they’ve gotten so many accolades — I got nominated for Cougar Town the first year — a Golden Globe. And I won’t say, ‘Oh, who cares?’ But it meant everything to me.”

Cox has put together a strong career in movies and TV. Along with Friends, Cox is known for her role in the Scream franchise. She is set to appear in a new drama series called Last Chance U, which is based on the Netflix documentary series of the same name.