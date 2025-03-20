‘Severance’ Executive Producer Ben Stiller Addresses Potential Long Wait for Season 3

With Severance’s critically acclaimed second season coming to an end tonight, many fans of the psychological sci-fi drama on Apple TV have been wondering if they’ll have to wait over three years for another season once again.

If executive producer and director Ben Stiller (yes, that Ben Stiller) has anything to say about it, fans won’t have to wait long at all.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While appearing on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights, Stiller was asked if fans would have another three-and-a-half-year-long wait ahead.

“No, no, the plan is not—definitely not,” Stiller said. “No, the plan is not, and hopefully, we’ll be announcing what the plan is very soon. That will not be that.”

Severance quickly became Apple TV’s biggest hit ever during its run this season, far outpacing even the service’s previous megahit Ted Lasso, so it’s no surprise that the team behind the series want to move quickly on a third installment.

The last episode made some surprising moves, as [SPOILERS!] several fan-favorite characters were presumably written off the series entirely—like Irving, Burt, and Dylan, who all exited stage left in some form or another during the ninth episode The After Hours.

The finale, titled “Cold Harbor,” seems poised to finally give fans answers on what Mark S. (Adam Scott) has been doing in Macrodata Refinement all this time and what the cryptic ‘Cold Harbor’ actually means.

Severance‘s second season ends tonight at 9 PM on Apple TV.