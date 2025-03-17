4 ‘Severance’ Characters Possibly Exit in Season 2, Episode 9

Severance—this year’s most-talked-about series, and now Apple TV’s most-watched show ever—did some table-clearing in the season’s penultimate episode last Thursday.

The episode, titled The After Hours (in a likely tribute to the Martin Scorsese movie), had a large focus on wrapping up the storylines of the series’ side characters so that next week’s 76-minute season finale can properly showcase what’s going on with protagonists Mark (Adam Scott) and Helly (Britt Lower). Unfortunately, it seems the series might’ve written some fan favorites out of the narrative entirely.

Dylan G.

Woof. Dylan (Zach Cherry) starts off the episode by finding out that his wife Gretchen is cheating on him, with him. More specifically, Gretchen is visiting Lumon during work hours to make out with Dylan’s innie. Dylan is understandably upset, and threatens to quit. Then, Gretchen visits Lumon and tells Dylan’s innie that they can’t be together anymore, which causes Dylan’s innie to fill out his resignation form, hop in the elevator and leave the severed floor (presumably) for good, effectively ending his life. It’s a tragic and rather abrupt end in a season full of misfortune for Dylan.

Ms. Huang

While Severance season 2 has been mostly fantastic, does anyone truly know what the point of Ms. Huang’s character was? Other than establishing the concept of the Wintertide Fellowship—which mostly just ended up being a lore detail for Harmony Cobel—and showing the audience once again that Lumon is evil, it doesn’t seem like there was much need for her story arc. Thursday’s episode saw Seth Milchick have Ms. Huang graduate from the fellowship and be transferred to another Lumon facility, effectively writing her off the series.

Burt and Irving

One of the series’ most emotional storylines came to a close in Thursday’s episode, with the romance between Burt (Christopher Walken) and Irving (John Turturro) meeting its end.

burt risking his own life to save irving 😭 love DOES transcend severance #severance pic.twitter.com/IDwVz9TsBN — ana (@shivlestat) March 14, 2025

Burt reveals that he was indeed a double agent for Lumon, as so many fans theorized, and the corporation had instructed him to make Irving ‘disappear.’ Instead, Burt drove his once-lover to the train station and allowed him to escape the corporation’s clutches. Irving begged Burt to come with him but Burt refused, in a scene mirroring Irving’s refusal to ‘fraternize’ with Burt all the way back in season 1.

After Burt turns him down, Irving hops on a train and leaves the town of Kier, PE forever. It seems unlikely that two actors as talented as Walken and Turturro won’t appear on the show again, but maybe that’s just wishful thinking. Either way, the Severance writers are just as evil as Lumon for doing this to us.