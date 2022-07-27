Seth Meyers Tests Positive for COVID, 'Late Night' Canceled for Rest of Week

Seth Meyers announced on Wednesday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19, and his show is canceled for the rest of the week. The late-night host explained the situation on Twitter, apologizing to fans and guests alike. Meyers already recovered from the novel coronavirus once back in January.

"After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning," Meyers wrote. "Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers." Fans wished Meyers well and thanked him for continuing to provide an example for how the pandemic can be handled in a fast-paced workplace.

If only there was someone on the team with hosting experience...

"Thanks for being responsible. Get well soon," one fan wrote. Another added: "Seth, I have to think that I know where you got this (not from me, fortunately). I'm sorry. Get well soon and have an easy journey of it." A third added: "We'll miss you! More importantly, I hope you feel ok and recover soon."

Meyers show and others like it have continued to regularly test their casts, crews and guests over the last few months, and they have caught several cases of the virus along the way. Meyers contracted COVID back in January while Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel both had it in May. All of them called out of work to spare others from the sickness, though in Kimmel's case, guest hosts took over the show in his absence.

The next three days for Meyers would have included an interview with Art Cruz, Nathan Lane and Adam Pally, as well as a musical performance by Maren Morris. Friday's episode was already scheduled to be a re-run featuring Issa Rae, Nikki Glaser and Andrew Marshall. It's not clear what will fill Meyers' time slot on Wednesday and Thursday now.

The COVID-19 pandemic is surging throughout most of the U.S. right now, so those who spend a lot of time in shared public spaces are advised to test themselves often and take precautions. The CDC's latest guidelines say that even vaccinated people should get tested at least 5 days after they have close contact with someone who has COVID-19, which can be difficult information to track down.

There is more information and advice of the COVID-19 pandemic on the CDC's website. Late Night with Seth Meyers typically airs on weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC, and is available to stream on Peacock.