Late Night and Daytime TV Lineups: Who's on This Week (July 25)
After a weekend full of major entertainment news, this week's talk show schedule is one of the summer's most star-studded. From blockbuster movies to new streaming sensations, there is something for everyone to get excited about this week. Read on for the full late-night and daytime talk show schedule for the week of July 25.
Talk shows are still clearly in summer mode, with quite a few taking the week off or showing re-runs instead. However, those that are on have A-list guests, including many stars of the movies and TV shows teased at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. The convention came with the usual big news about new comic book and novel adaptations, huge franchises and expansions. Read on for the full schedule and check back next week to see what's on.
NBC Late Night
Joseph Quinn joins us in Studio 6B for his first ever late night appearance TONIGHT! 😈🤪 #StrangerThings #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/UoeSW4jYuo— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 25, 2022
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:
- Monday, July 25 – Kevin Hart, Joseph Quinn, Toro y Moi
- Tuesday, July 26 – John Krasinski, Regé-Jean Page, Maggie Rogers
- Wednesday, July 27 – Neil Patrick Harris, Cara Delevingne, Bruce the Robot
- Thursday, July 28 – Mark Wahlberg, Billy Porter, AJR
Late Night with Seth Meyers:
- Monday, July 25 – Rhea Seehorn, Jeremy Allen White, Art Cruz
- Tuesday, July 26 – Ethan Hawke, Joel Kim Booster, Iman Vellani, Art Cruz
- Wednesday, July 27 – Maren Morris, Art Cruz
- Thursday, July 28 – Nathan Lane, Adam Pally, Art Cruz
- Friday, July 29 – RE-RUN: Issa Rae, Nikki Glaser, Andrew Marshall
Fallon and Meyers are both off on Friday, but until then there is plenty to talk about. It's safe to assume that Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page will have something to say about the new Dungeons & Dragons trailer.
CBS Late Night
😱😱 This is gonna be fun. We're so lucky to have you, @st_vincent !
Our first ever weeklong music residency starts tonight – tune in at 11:35/10:35c on @CBS https://t.co/vm7f9bMOnR— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 25, 2022
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:
- Monday, July 25 – Rep. Jamie Raskin, Death Cab for Cutie, St. Vincent
- Tuesday, July 26 – Charlamagne Tha God, Brett Gelman, St. Vincent
- Wednesday, July 27 – Amanda Seyfried, Stephen Merchant, St. Vincent
- Thursday, July 28 – Jonathan Karl, BJ Novak, St. Vincent
The Late Late Show with James Corden:
- Monday, July 25 – RE-RUN: Nicki Minaj, Mark Wahlberg, Judy Greer, Sigrid
- Tuesday, July 26 – RE-RUN: Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino, Jimmie Allen
- Wednesday, July 27 – RE-RUN: Rebel Wilson, Eugenio Derbez, Joe Zimmerman
- Thursday, July 28 – RE-RUN: Dakota Fanning, Jamie Bell, T-Pain
- Friday, July 29 – RE-RUN: Sheryl Crow, Rhea Seehorn
Colbert will be visited by musician St. Vincent all week. Corden is off once again this week, while Colbert is off on Friday.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Happy Birthday @DavidSpade! Wishing you a lifetime of Cheeto-less drivers! 🤣🎈🎂 @DanaCarvey pic.twitter.com/oAqRukCvqd— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) July 22, 2022
- Monday, July 25 – RE-RUN: Paris Hilton, Matteo Lane, aespa, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, guest host Chelsea Handler
- Tuesday, July 26 – RE-RUN: Taron Egerton, Kelsea Ballerini, guest host Chelsea Handler
- Wednesday, July 27 – RE-RUN: Steven Yeun, Wiz Khalifa, Hot Milk, guest host Anthony Anderson
- Thursday, July 28 – RE-RUN: Elizabeth Banks, Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, CAAMP, guest host Anthony Anderson
- Friday, July 29 – RE-RUN: David Spade, Maria Bakalova, Whitney, guest host Dana Carvey
Kimmel has the week off as well, but for those interested, the schedule for his re-run episodes is listed here.
'The View' and 'The Talk'
TRUMP SAYS HE'S MOST PERSECUTED PERSON IN U.S. HISTORY: After former Pres. Trump and GOP stars pulled out all the stops at a young conservative voter summit in Florida, #TheView panel questions if Republicans are moving to other rising stars in the party. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/ek4wHXUPcB— The View (@TheView) July 25, 2022
The View:
- Monday, July 25 – Charlamagne Tha God
- Tuesday, July 26 – Michael Strahan, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Wednesday, July 27 – Neil Patrick Harris, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Thursday, July 28 – Nathan Lane, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Friday, July 29 – Billy Porter, B.J. Novak, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin
The Talk:
- Monday, July 25 – Bryan Cranston
- Tuesday, July 26 – Phoebe Robinson
- Wednesday, July 27 – Zachary Levi
- Thursday, July 28 – TBA
- Friday, July 29 – Aldis Hodge, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Tanner Novlan
Once again The View is guest co-hosted by Alyssa Farah Griffin all week, and she will sit in on some highly anticipated interviews. Meanwhile, The Talk has an interview with Shazam! star Zachary Levi.
Syndicated Shows (Part 1)
. @AmandaSeyfried got her start on #AllMyChildren! pic.twitter.com/Ubm4n9XMNn— LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) July 22, 2022
Live with Kelly and Ryan:
- Monday, July 25 – Sophia Carson, Retta, Audra Fordin
- Tuesday, July 26 – Whitney Cummings, Sarah Drew, Amy Goodman
- Wednesday, July 27 – Lisa Rinna, Jenny Slate, Dr. Sampson Davis
- Thursday, July 28 – Cara Delevingne, Tisha Campbell, Jeremy Rellosa
- Friday, July 29 – Darren Criss, Soraya Sutherlin
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
- Monday, July 25 – RE-RUN: Octavia Spencer, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Blake Vogt
- Tuesday, July 26 – RE-RUN: Blake Shelton
- Wednesday, July 27 – RE-RUN: Chrissy Teigen
- Thursday, July 28 – RE-RUN: Rosario Dawson, Ed Sheeran
- Friday, July 29 – RE-RUN: Nicholas Braun, Brené Brown
The Kelly Clarkson Show:
- Monday, July 25 – RE-RUN: Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Henry Winkler
- Tuesday, July 26 – RE-RUN: Ted Danson, Natasha Rothwell, Ben Rector
- Wednesday, July 27 – RE-RUN: Renée Zellweger, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan, Bryan Adams
- Thursday, July 28 – RE-RUN: Daniel Radcliffe, Youn Yuh-Jung, Nicole Remy
- Friday, July 29 – RE-RUN: Hilary Duff, Jabari Banks, Daisy the Great x AJR
Once again, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show are on hiatus this week, but Live with Kelly and Ryan as new episodes.
Syndicated Shows (Part 2)
ICYMI: @tomgreenlive and Drew reminisce about some of the romantic trips they took while they were married.
Watch more: https://t.co/07I6Xpezln pic.twitter.com/ArmrDbdxwF— The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) July 24, 2022
The Tamron Hall Show:
- Monday, July 25 – RE-RUN: Kristin Evans
- Tuesday, July 26 – RE-RUN: Chrishell Stause, Chiquis Rivera, Bette Marshall
- Wednesday, July 27 – RE-RUN: Darryl McDaniels, Jay Glazer
- Thursday, July 28 – RE-RUN: Erica Campbell, Kayla Barron
- Friday, July 29 – RE-RUN: Charles Oakley, Maya Washington, Kelly Sue DeConnick
The Drew Barrymore Show:
- Monday, July 25 – RE-RUN: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Morena Baccarin, Justin Sutherland
- Tuesday, July 26 – RE-RUN: Candace Bushnell, Mark Cuban, Pilar Valdes
- Wednesday, July 27 – RE-RUN: Anna Chlumsky, Aida Rodriguez, John Kanell
- Thursday, July 28 – RE-RUN: Chelsea Clinton, Eitan Bernath
- Friday, July 29 – RE-RUN: Sabrina Carpenter, Carla Lalli Music
Finally, The Tamron Hall Show and The Drew Barrymore Show are airing re-runs this week once again as well. Check back next week for another talk show schedule.