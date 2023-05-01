Seth Meyers Prepares Viewers About Possible Writers Strike This Week

Seth Meyers, who started his career in showbusiness as a writer, prepared viewers for the possibility that there will not be new episodes of Late Night this week. That's because the Writers Guild of America's contract expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, May 1. If the WGA, which is fighting for better compensation during the streaming era, and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers cannot reach a new contract by that deadline, a strike will begin.

Meyers showed solidarity with his fellow writers in Friday's episode of Corrections, a typically silly series he and his team put together at the end of each week to correct mistakes. At the end of last week's episode, Meyers turned serious. "I am deeply proud of the fact that I get to be a professional writer and I bring this up because as of Monday at midnight, there might be a writer's strike," the Saturday Night Live alum said.

"If a writer's strike happens, that would shut down production on a great many shows, and I've been through this before in 2007, 2008," Meyers continued, referring to the last WGA strike. "There was a very long strike when I was working at SNL, and it was really miserable, and it doesn't just affect the writers, it affects all the incredible non-writing staff on these shows, and it would really be a miserable thing for people to have to go through, especially considering we're on the heels of that awful pandemic that affected obviously not just showbusiness but all of us."

Meyers added that he is "incredibly grateful" that negotiators on both sides are still talking and is "hopeful" they reach an agreement. "I also feel very strongly that what the writers are asking for is not unreasonable," he said. "And as a proud member of the guild, I'm very grateful that there is an organization that looks out for the best interests of writers."

"If don't see me here next week, know that it is something that is not done lightly and that I will be heartbroken to miss you as well," Meyers said as he held up a card reading, "fingers crossed." He then ended the video with an uncertain sign-off. "See me when you see me," he told fans.

Writers of television shows on both coasts are fighting to keep screenwriting as a viable profession in the streaming era. While it seems like there are more opportunities than ever in the days of "Peak TV," that isn't the case. Writers want to see studios offer more money on the front end because the back-end profit participation margins are shrinking as international licensing and syndication sales shrink because studios are licensing more out to streamers, notes Variety.

Another issue is the rise of short-order seasons for streamers. The last time the WGA and AMPTP had talks in 2017, there were still more shows producing 20, 21, or 22 episodes, compared to today, when most streamer series rarely pass 10 episodes a season. WGA leaders have also argued that the creation of "mini rooms," where a showrunner only works with two to three other writers to write scripts and concepts, has made it difficult for new writers to break into the industry. They believe showrunners are more likely to hire experienced writers instead.