TV Writers to Vote on Strike Authorization

The Writer's Guild of America is calling for a vote to authorize a strike as its negotiations with major Hollywood studios seem to be stalling. The Los Angeles Times has published a message the WGA sent to its 11,500 members asking them to authorize the strike when a vote is called. If the WGA and The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers don't agree on a deal by May 1, it will be time to vote.

"After two weeks at the bargaining table, they [the studios] have failed to offer meaningful responses on the core economic issues in any of the WGA's primary work areas – screen, episodic television and comedy-variety," said the WGA negotiators earlier this month. "They have listened politely to our presentations and made small moves in only a few areas, almost entirely coupled with rollbacks designed to offset any gains. In short, the studios have shown no sign that they intend to address the problems our members are determined to fix in this negotiation."

The process for enacting a writer's strike is not taken lightly, but so far all the members seem to be standing their ground in this case. According to a report by Deadline, 98 percent of the union's eligible voting members have approved the vote on this strike. This set a new record for the union both in terms of unanimity and overall participation in the voting process.

The WGA's contract with the AMPTP expires on May 1 and so far the sides have not been able to agree on the terms of a new contract. The WGA is asking for some major increases to the compensation offered to writers as well as some new language to ensure fair working conditions. It is also asking for increases in pension and healthcare coverage, and for contractual protections against discrimination and harassment. The guild also wants written protection against A.I. writing technology, and lastly, for some common loopholes in writers' contracts to be closed.

The WGA last authorized a strike in 2017, but he last time writers actually went on strike was in 2007. The ripple effects of that strike are still being felt in pop culture today in critical analysis of the material produced during that time. In general, it is not regarded well.

Today, screenwriters have a strong presence on social media, and many of them have voiced their enthusiastic support for this strike if the WGA's demands are not met. Running commentary on the strike on platforms like Twitter may soon be the only place for fans to hear their favorite writers' distinctive voices.