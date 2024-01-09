Who Is Mark Harmon's Son Sean? Meet the 'NCIS: Origins' Producer

NCIS is expanding, with Mark Harmon and his son, Sean Harmon, coming aboard. It was recently announced that CBS has handed out a straight-to-series order to NCIS: Origins, a prequel focusing on Leroy Jethro Gibbs' early days as an NCIS Special Agent. Mark originated the character, which began in the JAG backdoor pilot, and portrayed him until the beginning of Season 19. Sean also played Gibbs in a total of seven episodes in flashback scenes.

According to the short bio on his IMDb, Harmon was born on April 25, 1988 in Burbank. He is one of two sons of Mark and actress Pam Dawber, who had been married since 1987. NCIS is not his only acting credit, and appeared on numerous shows and movies in the last decade. His first non-NCIS role was on fellow CBS series CSI: NY in 2012. He also appeared on NCIS spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles, but as a completely different character. Other projects include The Ultimate Evil, Major Crimes, Haven: Origins, The Fits, and Hold On.

Aside from acting, Sean Harmon has quite an impressive stunt resume. He was the stunt coordinator on Breakwater, Golden Revenge, The Labyrinth, and Rebel. Sean was also a stunt performer or stunt player on American Reunion, Dumb and Dumber To, and Alone. With his big background in stunts, it's surprising he was never on the stunts side of NCIS, but don't expect him to dip his toes into it for NCIS: Origins.

Rather than continuing to play young Gibbs, even despite him around the same age the NCIS Special Agent would be in the prequel, Harmon will just be focusing on executive producer duties, along with his father. It seems he is following in his father's footsteps while at the same time making a name for himself. It's going to be exciting to see what he will bring as an executive producer on NCIS' newest spinoff. While it will be disappointing that he won't be playing young Gibbs again, whoever does land the role will have two pretty great role models right on set to get advice from. Those different perspectives will definitely go a long way in bringing him to life.

Fans can go back on Paramount+ to watch Sean Harmon's take on young Gibbs in Seasons 6, 7, 9, and 18 of NCIS. NCIS: Origins will be coming to CBS sometime during the 2024-25 broadcast season.