Tubi is best known for their massive movie library, but there’s plenty of TV shows available to watch for free, too.

Here are the top five TV series on the free streamer today.

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. What’s New Scooby-Doo?

Synopsis: “In this animated series, everybody’s favorite cowardly Great Dane and the mystery-solving gang tackle new capers, cases, and creepy crime scenes.”

4. Secrets and Lies

Synopsis: “Juliette Lewis stars as a determined and brilliant detective whose latest murder case challenges her and her team with a family’s secrets and lies.”

3. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Synopsis: “As the battle rages on, five ‘teenagers with attitude’ led by their mentor Zordon are forced to go on a quest to seek out fabled master ninja Ninjor.”

2. Sanford and Son

Synopsis: “Classic, beloved sitcom following the misadventures of a cantankerous widower and his frustrated son who run a junkyard in Los Angeles.”

1. Jackie Chan Adventures

Synopsis: “Follow the adventures of Jackie Chan and his 11-year-old niece as they battle the mysterious Dark Hand organization in a quest for magical talismans.”