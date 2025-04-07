Apple TV+ has quietly become the home of several really fantastic television shows.

Here are the five most popular series on the streaming service today.

5. Surface

Synopsis: “Set in high-end San Francisco, Surface, stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“The Morning Show”) who also executive produces, as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets?”

4. Ted Lasso

Synopsis: “Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.”

3. Dope Thief

Synopsis: “Two lifelong friends (Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura) in Philadelphia pose as DEA agents to rob small-time drug dealers. It’s a perfect grift—until they choose the wrong mark and become targets of a massive narcotics enterprise.”

2. The Studio

Synopsis: “In The Studio, Seth Rogen stars as the newly appointed head of a movie studio, Continental Studios. Desperate for the approval of celebrities, he and his team of executives at Continental Studios must juggle corporate demands with creative ambitions as they try to keep movies alive and relevant. The Studio assembles a star-studded ensemble cast led by Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award-winner Catherine O’Hara, Emmy Award-nominee Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders. Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins also star.”

1. Severance

Synopsis: “From Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson, Severance centers around Mark Scout (Adam Scott), a leader of a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. This experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.”