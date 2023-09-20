'Secret Celebrity Renovation': Davante Adams Learns How to Use Power Tools While Fixing Up His Grandma's Home

Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is skilled on the football field, and it seems he's equally as skilled as a handyman. In this week's all-new episode of CBS' Secret Celebrity Renovation, Adams joins design team Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and Sabrina Soto to help give a modern update to his grandmother Bettie's East Palo Alto, California home, with a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek clip showing Adams trading in his football for power tools.

Returning to East Palo Alto for the episode, Adams doesn't hesitate to get to work under the guidance of Mariano. In the sneak peek clip, Mariano guides the footballer through the process of building a wall, something that Adams practically does with ease, as Mariano tells the camera: "The first thing I want to do in the TV room is show DaVante all the steps to build a new wall from start to finish. The first step is I showed him how to cut all the 2x4s using the chop saw. And then we started to frame it and nail all those studs into place."

(Photo: cbs-secret-celebrity-renovation-davante-adams)

Adams proves to be a skilled handyman, as he easily works the chop saw to cut the studs to the perfect length for the build. After carrying them inside, he then gets to work constructing the wall, Mariano even giving him the opportunity to work the nail gun, which proves to be a bit more difficult than the other power tools as Adams accidentally places two nails at once.

"To the people at home, this is why you don't mess around with stuff like that," Adams warns viewers. "This is a very sensitive trigger. Ok? Be safe, wear your safety goggles, have a great instructor."

Elsewhere in the episode, Adams will take a break from renovations to visit Jack Farrell Park, where his athletic dreams began, with host Nischelle Turner. This week's renovation project involves Adams' grandmother's home, where he grew up. Fans can catch Adams hard at work when his episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The episode will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The hit CBS series is hosted by Turner, with Mariano and Soto making up the show's design team. Season 3's featured celebrities have included NFL player Damar Hamlin, The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan, Fire Country's Max Thieriot, Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian J.B. Smoove, and comedian Niecy Nash.