'SEAL Team' Star Makes Plea to Renew Series by Showing Importance to Veterans 

When CBS announced several renewals on Thursday, there was one show conspicuously missing. The network still has not picked up SEAL Team for Season 5. Star David Boreanaz, who plays Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes on the show, has already gotten to work asking CBS to pick up the show with a touching message for fans.

The former Bones star shared a photo of himself with a veteran during a hospital visit, with the caption, "Real vets are the real heroes behind CBS' SEAL Team." Boreanaz added, "Let's keep it going [CBS]. Thank you to all the fans and veterans for the support and love for this show." He included the hashtag "never out of the fight" and asked the network to "renew this show."

Although Boreanaz does not allow fans to comment on his Instagram posts, he did retweet dozens of fans agreeing that SEAL Team Season 5 needs to happen. "SEAL Team is a gem in CBS' lineup crown. Action and realistic human drama performances by a top-notch cast. It's worthy of a renewal" one fan wrote. "I hope you are bringing back [SEAL Team]!!!!!!! Great realistic military show, honors the real heroes, not the Hollywood made up version," another wrote. Boreanaz also retweeted one fan who said it was "bad optics" for CBS to renew other shows, but not SEAL Team.

SEAL Team likely has not been renewed because it is not doing as well in the ratings as other CBS Shows. The series is averaging just over 4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic in live+Same Day numbers, reports TVLine. This is 17% down in the audience and 24% in the demo, compared to Season 3. It also ranks 10th in the demo among CBS' 14 original dramas and 12 in total audience. The only shows it beat in total audience are S.W.A.T., which was renewed for next season, and Clarice.

Aside from SEAL Team, CBS still has not made a decision on All Rise, B Positive, Clarice, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Unicorn, and United States of Al. On Thursday, CBS picked up Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., NCIS, Bull, and Magnum P.I. for the 2021-2022 TV season.

SEAL Team was created by Benjamin Cavell and follows Bravo Team, an elite Navy SEALs unit. The current cast features Borneaz, Max Thieriot as Clay Spencer, Neil Brown Jr. as Raymond Perry, A.J. Buckley as Sonny Quinn, and Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis. Jessica Pare and Judd Lormand left the series during Season 4. New episodes air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. It is also available to stream on Paramount+.