Tour the $21.8M ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Mansion Known as La Belle Maison

The Rose family may have only lived in the incredible La Belle Maison mansion in an exclusive Toronto neighborhood briefly before their fortune disappeared, but Schitt’s Creek fans could still get a taste of the life they led before moving to the town’s rundown motel. The La Belle Maison was recently listed for $21.888 million CDN (about $17.692 million USD), and photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com show just how opulent the mansion is. The European-style chateau was built in 2012.

La Belle Maison has 14 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, so you can understand how the four members of the Rose family might have gone days without seeing one another. The mansion covers 24,000 square feet and sits on half an acre of landscaped grounds. There are gardens, classical sculptures, fountains, a saltwater swimming pool, and a heated stone driveway with space for 14 cars. The main mansion is located behind wrought-iron gates that feature gold accents and marble pillars. There is even a double-arched entryway designed as a tribute to the Sistine Chapel, with Michelangelo-inspired frescos.

The long list of features makes it easy to see why the Rose family was so unprepared for life in Schitt’s Creek. There is a banquet hall that is perfect for weddings and other large events. It includes a mirror-walled dance floor with space for 150 guests. The formal dining room has space for 24 guests, and features marble floors and ceiling frescos.

An overhead look at the entire property

Schitt’s Creek‘s final season won a record 15 Emmy nominations for its final season. The show swept all seven major comedy awards at the 2020 Emmys and was the first to win all four comedy acting categories in one ceremony.

Another look at the original frescos and paintings along the walls

Schitt’s Creek was created by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, and also stars Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose and Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose. The show originally aired on CBC Television in Canada and Pop TV in the U.S., but it didn’t gain a huge following until it was released on Netflix.

The outside features statues scattered around the property

La Belle Maison was featured in the Schitt’s Creek pilot episode. The series begins with the Rose family losing their home after they are defrauded by a business manager. They are stuck moving to Schitt’s Creek, a small town Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) bought for his son David Rose (Dan Levy) as a joke birthday gift in 1991. At first, the Rose family clash with their new neighbors, but they learned to get along as the show went on.

Personal home gym

The home was previously listed at $19.8 million CDN, but the price recently jumped. “The price has jumped around over the past year and there’s been several factors as to where the price has landed but this is where we believe the price is today,” Milstein explained. He said there has been interest, but no offers have officially been made.

Ornate rooms for entertaining

“The property is very unique because it has this artisan, authentic European esthetic but meets 21st-century modern home,” Daniel Milstein, who is marketing the listing in the U.S. with the Aaron Kirkman Group in Beverly Hills, told the Toronto Star. “It incorporates a true European palace property in a contemporary setting in the city.”

The incredible entryway, complete with ceiling paintings

The mansion is located in the St. Andrews-Windfields community in Toronto. It was named after a farm owned by philanthropist E.P. Taylor. The community is filled with luxury condos and mansions, and biking and hiking trails. It is still within commuting distance of downtown Toronto.

The kitchen space

A look at the kitchen offers another look at the palatial surroundings of the estate with artistically designed ceilings. With enough space to make some of your favorite meals, especially those made popular in the series, it might not be the Cafe Tropical but it will still do a great job of entertaining family for breakfast and casual dinners.

Dining room

While we didn’t get to see the Rose family enjoying a formal dinner with guests in the home, the formal dining room is as extravagant was you would imagine with a Renaissance-style bas relief, marble floors and cherubs for your luxurious enjoyment.

Family room and home theater

With a cozy family room, much more intimate than some of the other places in the home, family and guests can be seated in a more casual setting.

Full view of the mansion

Beyond the main home, visitors will find a stone patio, a professional kitchen with the best appliances already installed, an indoor pool, and a home theater. There is also a wine cellar, a billiards room, and an elevator with access to each floor. Designer Van Lapoyan clearly had no limits when planning out the mansion. There is unique artwork scattered throughout the property and gold, marble, and crystal chandeliers wherever one fits.