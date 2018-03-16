‘Scandal’: [Spoiler] Gets Framed for Air Force Two Hijacking

After weeks of animosity, Scandal‘s gladiators and Olivia Pope are back on the same side after one of their own gets framed for the highjacking of Air Force Two.

After last week’s reveal that Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry) was behind the hijacking of his own plane as part of a plan to steal the presidency from Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young), Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) tries to get Abby (Darby Stanchfield) to make the team look into the highjacking without knowing who the tip came from.

As Olivia publicly worked on a case of sexual harassment in Washington, the team investigates as Charlie (George Newborn) repeatedly complained about working to help the White House after everything that had happened with Quinn (Katie Lowes) while Olivia was in charge.

After some fruitless attempts at uncovering the mystery, Quinn finds out about Olivia’s role on the case and immediately shuts it down, claiming after almost dying in Rowan’s (Joe Morton) basement she wants nothing to do with Olivia Pope.

As is common on Scandal, things don’t stay that way for long, as Jake (Scott Foley) and Huck (Guillermo Diaz) separately find out that Charlie had a hand in the terrorist attack.

Quinn confronts her fiance about Huck’s discovery.

“I don’t know what Huck found but the hijacking I had nothing to do with,” Charlie says. “Why would I? I’m you fiance, the father of your child, i don’t need that stuff anymore.”

“Then how did that virus end up on on your laptop?”

“I don’t know somebody must have put it there?” Charlie says. The couple then realizes Charlie has been framed for the hijacking, and just as they start to think about going into hiding, the FBI raids the office and arrest Charlie.

Elsewhere, Attorney General David Rosen (Joshua Malina) holds a press conference where he announces that Charlie has been captured and the investigation is being led by a deputy attorney general since he was involved in the highjacking, the camera then shows the man, who was seen conspiring with Cyrus earlier in the episode. Meaning Charlie, as of now, is totally screwed.

The episode ends with Quinn knocking on Olivia’s door to ask for help, maybe leading to a reconciliation soon enough.

Scandal will be back for its final episodes March 29 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.