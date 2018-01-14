TV Shows

‘Saturday Night Live’ Fans React to Sam Rockwell’s F-Bomb

Saturday Night Live started off 2018 on a high note on Saturday when famous alums Bill Murray and […]

Saturday Night Live started off 2018 on a high note on Saturday when famous alums Bill Murray and Fred Armisen made surprise cameos in the cold open. The first sketch of the night, however, had some issues.

Playing a throwback ’90s science kids show host, Sam Rockwell struggled to teach two shy kids (played by Cecily Strong and Alex Moffat) basic science facts. But as Rockwell’s frustration grew, he accidentally let out an f— bomb, causing he, Strong and Moffat to all panic.

Twitter users immediately caught the slip-up and had a good laugh as they noticed the network didn’t catch the word in time to bleep it.

