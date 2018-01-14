‘Saturday Night Live’ Fans React to Sam Rockwell’s F-Bomb

Saturday Night Live started off 2018 on a high note on Saturday when famous alums Bill Murray and Fred Armisen made surprise cameos in the cold open. The first sketch of the night, however, had some issues.

Playing a throwback ’90s science kids show host, Sam Rockwell struggled to teach two shy kids (played by Cecily Strong and Alex Moffat) basic science facts. But as Rockwell’s frustration grew, he accidentally let out an f— bomb, causing he, Strong and Moffat to all panic.

Sam Rockwell dropping the F bomb pic.twitter.com/wZVOhmF5tY — drew olanoff (@yoda) January 14, 2018

Twitter users immediately caught the slip-up and had a good laugh as they noticed the network didn’t catch the word in time to bleep it.

He said ‘fucking’ on live television. And it was amazing. #SNL — Cecily (@cecilynroses) January 14, 2018

Yooooooooo!!!! They just let “f” word slip out in the first skit. #SNL — Warren Mack (@1warrenmack) January 14, 2018

#SNL4fun #SNL in three days they said shit and f*ck on network TV which means the Messiah is coming for sure — billy kravitz (@wilkravitz) January 14, 2018

Woah, F-bomb in a skit on #SNL just now – no tape delay – network – I’m thinking it was a mistake? — Kristine Allen🎙 (@KristineTAllen) January 14, 2018

*Whiteboard in SNL studio* It has now been 0️⃣ days since we accidentally said ‘f*ck’ live — Huckanda Forever! (@TylerHuckabee) January 14, 2018

Oh boy #snl. Sam Rockwell dropped the f-bomb and someone missed their bleep button. — Christopher Montana (@letsrun26) January 14, 2018

Sam Rockwell just dropped a hard f-bomb on #SNL and I love. I have no clue who he is, but he was so into character that he absolutely let it fly hahahaha — Jason Weedkiller (@JRied25) January 14, 2018