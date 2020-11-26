'Saturday Night Live' Announces Its December Hosts and Musical Guests

✖

Saturday Night Live has officially announced the hosts and musical guests for the remaining episodes of 2020. In December, there will be three, brand-new episodes of the series. On the show's official Twitter account, SNL announced that the three hosts for the upcoming episodes will be Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, and Kristen Wiig. The musical guests will be Morgan Wallen, who was due to be the musical guest in a prior episode of the show, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and Dua Lipa.

Bateman will host the Dec. 5 episode with Wallen serving as the musical guest. Interestingly enough, Wallen was originally supposed to be the musical guest on the Oct. 10 show. However, after videos emerged that showcased him hanging out with and kissing some fans, the country singer's performance was canceled out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 protocols that the series has in place. Jack White later filled in for him on the episode. Wallen later shared a video from his hotel room in New York City in which he acknowledged the news and shared an apology to SNL. He said, "I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down." Despite this controversy, SNL has once again tapped Wallen to serve as the show's musical guest.

❄️ December shows ❄️ pic.twitter.com/iEVoNkJv3g — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 25, 2020

Chalamet will host the Dec. 12 episode, with Springsteen and the E Street Band as the musical guest. On Dec. 19, the last episode of the year, SNL veteran Wiig will be the host while Dua Lipa will take over musical guest duties. Dua Lipa previously performed on the show in 2018. She was originally due to be a musical guest for an episode during Season 45 of SNL that was set to air in March. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her appearance was subsequently canceled and the show went the "at home" route for the remainder of the season. Given that the "Don't Start Now" singer was supposed to be a musical guest during the last season, it's nice to see that SNL is giving her another chance to show off her "Physical" moves and vocal stylings in an upcoming episode.