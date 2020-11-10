Morgan Wallen 'Turned My Phone Off' for 'Almost Two Weeks' After 'SNL' Drama

✖

In October, Morgan Wallen was removed as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live after videos surfaced of the singer partying maskless at various bars in Alabama, and after the controversy, Wallen told fans that he was going to take some time to work on himself. Speaking to Bobby Bones on an episode of The BobbyCast, Wallen shared that time amounted to around two weeks, during which he turned his phone off in an effort to take a step back.

"It was almost a good thing for me," he admitted. "It kind of forced me away, just to kind of reflect and look at myself and kind of get to know myself again and it was good for me. So I took like a while, almost two weeks, and just turned my phone off and just didn’t even look at it. [I] drove on a tractor and things like that and just cleared my head. It was really, really good for me. I don’t really love the circumstances that led to that but I’m thankful for where it led me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen) on Sep 17, 2020 at 6:46pm PDT

The 27-year-old released his first album, If I Know Me, in 2018, and his since been on a path to stardom, which he shared has led him to experience a cycle of emotions.

"Honestly, throughout this whole process, there's been times where I would just be like, 'I'm kind of like lonely and I don't know if I even like this,'" he said. "Then you know there's another high and you're like, 'Ww yeah I love this.' It just kind of goes through phases."

"It’s so easy to base your feelings off of what other people think because that’s my job, it’s like I pour my heart and soul into this, I really want these people to like it and damn they do like it, they do like me that’s awesome, but you start chasing that, you start wanting that feeling all the time," Wallen continued. "It’s almost like a drug, just keep on going aw that feels good, I like it when people like me, I mean who don’t? I’ve always been the type of guy to make everyone around me have a good time and feel good. It’s like I love that, I want people to love me, I always have, It’s a catch-22."

The Tennessee native announced in July that he had become a father with the birth of his son Indie Wilder, and he told Bones that being a dad has caused him to think a little more about his actions.

"I know that I got young kids that look up to me and all those kind of things too, so I do want to be mindful of things," he said. "I am not gonna let people control the way I live my life but I do also want to be mindful and honestly, I have a son now and I don’t know that I’d be proud to show him those videos. I gotta think about some things a little bit differently."