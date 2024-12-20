NBC Sets ‘SNL’ Music Documentary Directed by Questlove

Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary celebration is continuing with an upcoming music documentary. Deadline reports that Questlove and Oz Rodriguez will direct Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music. Premiering on Jan. 27 on NBC, the doc will explore stories behind musical performances, sketches, and cameos from throughout the variety sketch series’ 50-season run. Additionally, the three-hour special will include interviews with musical artists, cast, writers, and producers.

Included in the documentary will be Bad Bunny, DJ Breakout, Elvis Costello, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish & Finneas, Dave Grohl, Debbie Harry & Chris Stein, Mick Jagger, Dua Lipa, Darryl DMC McDaniels, Tom Morello, Kacey Musgraves, Olivia Rodrigo, MC Sha-Rock, Paul Simon, Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake, Lee Ving and Jack White, likely among others.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Mick Jagger” Episode 1620 — Pictured: (l-r) Mick Jagger, Jeff Beck — (Photo by: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

“Everyone knows the most famous SNL appearances, whether it’s Elvis Costello, Prince, or the Beastie Boys, but they’re the tip of a huge iceberg,” Questlove, whose real name is Ahmir Thompson, said. “The process of going back through the incredible archival footage was like being in a time machine, DeLorean or other. I’m so happy I went on the trip and now get to share it with everyone.”

Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music is executive produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels, Questlove, Zarah Zohlman, Erin David, Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, Meredith Bennett, Alexander H. Browne, Shawn Gee, and Tariq Trotter. Oz Rodriguez, who was a segment director on SNL, will also serve as producer. Questlove’s Tow One Five Entertainment produced the documentary with RadicalMedia and Broadway Video.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 1729 — Pictured: (l-r) Miley Cyrus performs “Bad Mood” in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 4, 2017 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

SNL is going big for its milestone anniversary. Peacock will also be the home of a new SNL documentary, with the four-part SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night on Jan. 16, taking fans behind some of the biggest aspects of the series. There is also going to be a three-hour primetime special airing on NBC on Sunday, Feb. 16, capping a weekend of events highlighting the show’s history.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live will wrap up its 2024 season with one final show this Saturday, with Martin Short hosting and Hozier as the musical guest. The series will be returning in the New Year to resume Season 50, with many more hosts, musical guests, and surprises in store. All 50 seasons are streaming on Peacock so fans can look back at some iconic moments, especially iconic music moments, to prepare for Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music on Jan. 27 on NBC.