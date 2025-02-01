Jimmy Fallon to Host ‘SNL50: The Homecoming Concert’ Special on Peacock

Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary celebration is continuing with a brand new special. Deadline reports that former SNL cast member Jimmy Fallon will host SNL50: The Homecoming Concert live on Feb. 14 on Peacock. The three-hour special, being filmed at Radio City Music Hall, will feature dozens of musical greats including Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, Devo, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52, and The Roots.

Premiering at 8 p.m. ET, the special will also air at fan screenings in select IMAX theaters across New York, California, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Florida. SNL creator Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer along with Mark Ronson. Michaels’ Broadway Video will produce with Erin David and Caroline Maroney as producers. Ken Aymong and Rob Paine will serve as supervising producers on the special, directed by former SNL director Beth McCarthy-Miller.

Videos by PopCulture.com

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 1729 — Pictured: (l-r) Miley Cyrus performs “Bad Mood” in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 4, 2017 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

SNL50: A Homecoming Concert is one of many specials airing on NBC and Peacock in honor of Saturday Night Live’s 50th season and 50th anniversary. Questlove directed the music documentary Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music, which premiered on Jan. 27 and included stories behind musical performances, sketches, cameos, and special interviews. Peacock is also the home of the four-part documentary SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, which dropped on Jan. 16.

Additionally, those in the Big Apple will be able to live out their own Saturday Night Live dream. From now through Sunday, Feb. 2, “Live from New York: The SNL Experience” will be staged at New York City’s Rockefeller Center. The limited-time immersive attraction lets fans lead the long-running variety sketch series. It all leads up to the three-hour primetime SNL50: The Anniversary Special on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The event will feature sketches, cast members, hosts, and other collaborators from throughout all 50 seasons.

Considering SNL’s actual 50th anniversary isn’t until October, it’s likely there will be more specials to come or, at the very least, plenty more surprises as Season 50 continues. All 50 seasons of Saturday Night Live are streaming on Peacock, along with SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night and Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music. SNL50: A Homecoming Concert premieres live on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.