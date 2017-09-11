Sara Gilbert Reveals Update on Johnny Galecki Returning to ‘Roseanne’

The Roseanne reboot is officially happening, and star Sara Gilbert has offered a few new updates on the beloved show’s anticipated return.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gilbert dished on whether her onscreen husband, Johnny Galecki, would make a return to the reboot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re in very productive, amazing talks and we’re hopeful that it will work out,” she said.

The actress added that things are “getting real” as the pieces of the puzzle are coming together.

“It’s great. We’re in pre-production, writers are writing,” she said. “They’re doing an amazing job and sets are about to start being built and it’s getting real.”

Gilbert’s co-stars Roseanne Barr, Sarah Chalke, Michael Fishman, Laurie Metcalfe and John Goodman have all signed on for the project, and Gilbert shared that she’s looking forward to seeing how the reboot portrays the family’s struggles.

“I’m excited. I think we don’t see enough people on TV that are struggling to pay their bills and that’s what many, many Americans are doing,” she said. “And so that section of the population has been grossly underrepresented and so we’re happy to give a certain section of the population a voice, hopefully.”

The show will also deal with the presumed death of Goodman’s character, Dan, in the series finale, with ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey revealing at the summer Television Critics Association press tour in August that Dan is very much alive for the reboot.

“I can confirm that Dan is still alive,” she said, via Deadline. Dungey added that conversations for Galecki to return “are still in progress.”

Photo Credit: ABC