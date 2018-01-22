WATCH: SAG Awards Pay Tribute to Fallen Stars With Touching In Memoriam

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, like any other awards show, included a heartbreaking In Memoriam sequence. It was very up to date, including some deaths from the past few weeks. However, there were a couple of missing names some noticed.

The video did not include Oscar winner Dorothy Malone, who died on Jan. 19 at age 92, nor Early Hyman of The Cosby Show. Hyman, who played Grandpa Huxtable, died in November at 91.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The segment also did not include Mary Tyler Moore, who died Jan. 25, 2017. However, she was included in the 2017 SAG Awards In Memoriam. That ceremony aired just days later on Jan. 29, 2017.

The stars who were included in the segment were Bill Paxton, Jim Nabors, Rose Marie, Don Rickles, Roger Moore, Harry Dean Stanton, Sam Shepard, Martin Landeau, Erin Moran, Powers Boothe, Jerry Lewis, John Heard, Adam West, Miguel Ferrer, Jerry Van Dyke, Della Reese, Mike Connors and David Cassidy.

As In Memorian segments usually do, they had Twitter users in tears, as many remembered the stars who died in the past 12 months.

oh fuck, the in memoriam hit me straight away with the first few clips 😭 #SAGAwards — carla 🙃 (@girls_are_weird) January 22, 2018

“Ban all clapping during In Memoriam segments,” one person suggested.

Ban all clapping during In Memoriam segments #sagawards — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) January 22, 2018

“John Hurt, Nelsan Ellis, Martin Landau, the In Memoriam segment is gonna kill ME,” another wrote.

John Hurt, Nelsan Ellis, Martin Landau, the In Memoriam segment is gonna kill ME. #SAGAwards — The Great Blaxby (@HunseckerProxy) January 22, 2018

Kudos to the #SAGAwards for ending the In Memoriam reel with Don Rickles — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) January 22, 2018

That in memoriam was really tough. So much amazing, iconic talent. My heart hurts. #SAGAwards — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) January 22, 2018

That In Memoriam made me cry more than I expected. So many losses. 😞 #SAGAwards — Karlee (@Cricket213) January 22, 2018