Ruzek’s Whereabouts Revealed on ‘Chicago P.D.’ Amidst Patrick John Flueger’s Absence

Chicago P.D. has revealed where Adam Ruzek has been all this time.

Patrick John Flueger has been absent from the NBC drama since late last year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was announced in October that Flueger, who has portrayed Officer Ruzek since the very beginning, would be taking some time away from P.D. for personal reasons. So Ruzek has been away from the Intelligence Unit, but it wasn’t immediately shared why. In the episode, “Heroes,” which aired on Jan. 14, viewers finally learned why Ruzek hasn’t been seen in quite some time.

Pictured: Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

When Platt (Amy Morton) was scrambling to hand out assignments to officers, she asked Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) where Ruzek was. “Disco Bob’s not doing too well, so he needs a little time,” he explained. This comes after Burgess (Marina Squerciati) told Vought (Jason Beghe) that Ruzek wouldn’t be able to help with a case due to an “emergency with Bob.”

It was revealed during Season 12 that Ruzek’s father, retired police sergeant Bob “Disco Bob” Ruzek, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Since then, Ruzek has been helping out with his care, selecting a long-term care facility, and frequently paying his dad visits. It was unknown if and when Ruzek would return to the 21st District, but luckily, it seems like the return will be sooner rather than later.

Flueger has been spotted on the set of Chicago P.D. on more than one occasion in recent weeks. However, as of now, his official return has not yet been confirmed. Since he is on set, it can be assumed Ruzek will be coming back to Intelligence in the near future, so more information on that front will likely be announced in the coming weeks.

Pictured: Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek — (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Meanwhile, Patrick John Flueger won’t be the only one making a comeback to Chicago P.D. Former stars Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos are set to make their long-awaited returns during the upcoming One Chicago crossover event on Wednesday, March 4. Details surrounding their returns have yet to be released, but it will surely be an exciting and awkward reunion, especially considering the way things turned out for Halstead and Upton.

Due to the Winter Olympics, Chicago P.D. is currently on break until the crossover on March 4, but rest assured, fans can still watch the series on Peacock and catch up on any recent episodes. And hope that Ruzek will come back in the near future.