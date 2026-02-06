Major ‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Finally Returning After Sudden Absence

A major Chicago P.D. star will finally be returning after a leave of absence.

Patrick John Flueger is back on set.

It was announced in October that Flueger would be taking a temporary step back from playing Adam Ruzek for personal reasons. Scripts had to be reworked in order to address Ruzek’s absence, but luckily, it seems like he is finally coming back to the Intelligence Unit. In December, Flueger’s on-screen wife, Marina Squerciati, shared a video to her Instagram Stories of an on-set birthday party for Flueger, via PEOPLE.

Pictured: Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

Flueger was also on set with his co-stars last week. Per One Chicago Center, Squerciati shared a photo from set on her Instagram Stories with the entire cast, plus Flueger. She also shared another photo from set with Flueger, Jason Beghe, and LaRoyce Hawkins. As of now, Ruzek has not shown up on P.D., but since Flueger is filming, it can be assumed he’ll be making his return very soon.

As for how P.D. explained Ruzek’s absence, Hawkins’ Kevin Atwater explained that Ruzek’s dad wasn’t doing so well. During Season 12, “Disco Bob” revealed his Alzheimer’s diagnosis to his son, who has been helping out with his care ever since. It’s unknown how Ruzek will be coming back to Intelligence and what condition his father will be in, but more information on his return will likely be revealed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Chicago P.D. is officially on break for a month due to the Winter Olympics, but when it comes back, there will be much to look forward to. The much-anticipated One Chicago crossover will air on March 4 when all three shows return, and they will feature the long-awaited returns of former P.D. stars Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos. How exactly they will be brought back into the fold amid the crossover’s emergency has yet to be revealed.

More information on Patrick John Flueger’s return to Chicago P.D. should be revealed soon, but the wait will be worth it, especially knowing that he is certainly back on set. In the meantime, fans can catch up on all seasons of Chicago P.D. now on Peacock. New episodes return on Wednesday, March 4 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, also streaming the next day on Peacock.