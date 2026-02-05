NBC Releases First Look at ‘One Chicago’ Crossover Featuring Two Major Returns

Two major stars are returning for the upcoming One Chicago crossover event.

NBC released a new promo for the crossover, airing on March 4, with a surprise look at Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos.

Both actors will officially be returning as Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton for the upcoming crossover. A brief look shows Halstead and Upton catching up, seemingly after getting attacked or going after a criminal, with Halstead telling his ex, “Good to see you.” What exactly brings the fan-favorite duo back is unknown, but the emergency that the Windy City will be dealing with is probably a factor.

It was announced in January that Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. would be doing another major crossover event. In the crossover, which will be the first episodes back post-Winter Olympics, “Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency. Their discovery cracks open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could ripple far beyond the runway and put countless lives in jeopardy.”

Soffer departed Chicago P.D. at the beginning of Season 10, after being on the show since the very beginning. Although he hasn’t returned as Halstead since leaving in 2022, he has directed three episodes, including earlier this current season. His first series since P.D. was on fellow Dick Wolf drama FBI: International, starring as FBI SSA Wesley “Wes” Mitchell during its fourth season before it was canceled last year.

Pictured: (l-r) Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton — (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)

As for Spiridakos, she joined P.D. as Hailey Upton at the end of Season 4 and was promoted to series regular for Season 5. She left at the end of Season 11 in 2024 and has not returned since then. Spiridakos is set to lead the new USA series Anna Pigeon as the titular character, premiering later this year.

It can be assumed that more surprises will be in store for the crossover, which is airing in exactly one month. Those waiting for Upstead to reunite will finally get their wish. Make sure to tune in to the One Chicago crossover event on Wednesday, March 4, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock, where all episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. are available.